Giants Player Profile: Nick Gates, OL

2019 Rewind

Nick Gates was a welcomed, yet scarce, bright spot for the 2019 New York Football Giants. He started three games at two different positions and proved that he was a versatile offensive lineman that the Giants could utilize in the future.

Gates was an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska, whom the Giants signed in May 2018. As a Cornhusker, Gates showed his versatility, too; he started both left and right tackle positions while earning honorable mention for the All-Big 10 teams in 2016 and 2017.

His lack of ideal athletic testing and his 32-inch arms were a big reason he fell out of the draft, but his tenacity, physical nature, and sound mechanics were evident in college.

After spending 2018 on the injured reserve, Gates stepped into 2019 training camp with something to prove. He earned a roster spot and started his first game against the New York Jets in Week 10.

in that game, Gates held his own, playing right tackle. He framed his blocks very well in the run game, played with good balance, and consistently maintained advantageous positioning throughout the entirety of the rep. He also showed a lot of promise against Jets’ pass rushers Henry Anderson, Jordan Jenkins, Kyle Phillips.

Gates used his hands well, was smooth with his sets, and didn’t allow any pass rushers to win with counter moves. His ability to see stunts develop and react appropriately showed his mental processing ability and hip mobility.

Later in the year, Gates started at right guard against the Miami Dolphins. He struggled with his anchor and his strength at the point of attack, and there were a few plays where Christian Wilkens dominated the young guard to blow up the Giants inside zone scheme, while there were other plays that Gates struggled to contain other Dolphins.

The anchor issues were on display inside, and then they were also exposed in Week 17, Gates' final start. Playing right tackle, Gates' reps against Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox of the Eagles weren’t encouraging, albeit those are very good defenders.

Gates showed an impressive ability to step into the NFL and play multiple positions while using sound fundamentals. His positioning and awareness are unexpected from a young undrafted offensive lineman.

Gates has to get stronger at the point of attack; he gets a bit tall when being bull rushed, so sinking his center of gravity and engaging his core and leg muscles may help mitigate the skates.

Looking Ahead

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has spoken highly of Gates in the offseason, and even mentioned the young versatile offensive lineman in discussions about the Giants’ center position.

The incumbent, Jon Halapio, is currently unsigned as he continues rehabbing his Achilles, which he tore in Week 17. Gettleman hasn’t ruled out bringing Halapio back, but that all depends on how his medical checks out as we get closer to camp.

Spencer Pulley, 27, is currently penciled in as the starting center by virtue of his experience. Pulley saw action in three games last season and was ineffective, but he showed positive strides towards the end of the 2018 season with the Giants.

Pulley will need to fend off other offensive linemen such as rookie draft pick Shane Lemieux and, of course, Gates. Gates possesses the football IQ to excel at center as to the naked eye, Gates plays his assignments true and makes very few noticeable mistakes that sabotage efforts.

The challenge for him might be his strength. At the end of last year, there were questions regarding whether Gates had the requisite power at the point of attack to take on true 0-techniques (nose tackles).

But Gates has been training hard with guard Will Hernandez (according to Hernandez's Instagram feed), so it's hard not to imagine that strength training hasn't been part of the routine.

The bottom line is we can’t-- and shouldn’t--rule Nick Gates out from possibly starting at center, but I think he may be best served as the swing offensive lineman on this roster for this year.

If he gets stronger in the off-season and works on his anchor and push off the line of scrimmage, then he improves his chances of winning the starting center job, especially if Pulley struggles as he did last year.