Giants Player Profile | Riley Dixon, P

2019 Season Rewind

Punter Riley Dixon broke a Giants punting record for the second year in a row in 2019 thanks to his 42.3-yard net average last year, a mark that broke the previous record of 41.8 yards set in his first season with the Giants in 2018.

For as good of a season as Dixon had in 2019, he just missed out on a Pro Bowl berth as he was part of a historically good season for NFL punters.

But his career year caught the attention of general manager Dave Gettleman, who made it a mid-season priority to keep Dixon in New York long term with a new three-year $8.7 million contract extension that runs through the 2022 season.

The Oneida, New York native called the contract a dream come true, as it allowed him to stay close to home and play for an organization that he claimed had "everything for him."

The very next game following the contract announcement, Dixon delivered a season-high nine punts in Philadelphia on Monday Night Football, for 43.6 net average yards with two downed inside the 20-yard line.

The performance helped validate the signing right away as Dixon's punts gave the defense some valuable starting field position.

A Dixon punt downed at the Eagles' three-yard line, and a timely 53-yarder from the Giants' six-yard line were each critical plays in the Giants' early defensive effort that netted a 17-3 lead.

Then with the game tied at 17 inside of two minutes, Dixon executed a successful 44-yarder from the Giants own 32-yard line to push the Eagles out of field-goal range.

The punt also didn't result in a punt return touchdown for another iconic moment in the history of the Giants, Eagles rivalry ... but it only delayed it.

The Eagles won in overtime 23-17 as quarterback Eli Manning (temporarily) fell under .500 for his career. The Giants also suffered a franchise-record-tying ninth straight loss.

But a silver lining to that game was the performance Dixon delivered after signing his new extension, and the long-term value as a special teams cornerstone for a day when the Giants' defense might be good enough to take advantage of good field position.

Dixon was even able to maintain his punting consistency through a change at long snapper after long-time veteran Zak DeOssie was placed on the season-ending injured reserve list midway through the season.

Looking Ahead

Dixon will have to endure another change at long snapper for the 2020 season with the signing of Casey Kreiter, a Pro Bowler for the Broncos. But if Dixon can handle it the way he did in 2019 and continue his high level of punting, look for him to make a serious bid for the Pro Bowl this season.

After missing out in favor of Washington's Tress Way for the NFC representative last year, Dixon will now be part of a Giants team that might boast a more significant emphasis on special teams with the hiring of new head coach Joe Judge.

Judge worked with Ryan Allen for all but one season during his tenure as New England's special teams coordinator and with rookie Jake Bailey in 2019.

Allen's net average yards per year never dipped beneath 39.5 in his six seasons under Judge and the Patriots. But Allen's first season in Atlanta in 2019 saw that number fall to 37.5, as he only punted in eight games.

Judge's new regime won't disrupt the chemistry that Dixon developed with his special teams' coach from the last two seasons, with Thomas McGaughey's retention.

Of course, if the Giants and Dixon have their way, Dixon won't have to do much punting if the offense finds a way to stay on the field.