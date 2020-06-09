GiantsCountry
Giants Player Profile | Tyler Haycraft, OT

Jackson Thompson

2019 Season Rewind

Tyler Haycraft's journey as a former walk-on manifested in 13 starts at right tackle for Louisville in his final season in 2019. Haycraft was also named a senior captain on offense and won the team's most outstanding offensive player award.

Last season was Haycraft's first year playing under Louisville offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford, who led the Cardinals to the second-best offense in the ACC behind Clemson in 2019.

Haycraft was a critical part of that success the starting right tackle, contributing to Louisville's 213.8 rushing yards per game.

Since Haycraft arrived on the Louisville campus as a graduate of Saint Xavier High School, he caught his coaching staff's attention with his attitude and work ethic.

It took a lot of patience out of Haycraft in his college career. After redshirting his first year in 2015 and then seeing no game action in 2016, Haycraft got the opportunity to contribute to special teams and as a reserve offensive lineman in six games in 2017.

Haycraft's role on offense and special teams increased in 2018 as he saw time in all 18 games and even earned his first scholarship with the program.

It all paid off for Haycraft in 2019 as he earned the opportunity to showcase his value as an NFL prospect. While Mekhi Becton received the bulk of attention from NFL scouts, Haycraft used whatever avenues he could to boost his stock as well.

The COVID-19 quarantine prevented Haycraft from showcasing his athleticism at Louisville's original scheduled pro-day back in March. Still, Haycraft took matters into his own hands by holding his own virtual pro day, in which he conducted typical measurements, drills, and workouts from a normal pro day in an isolated manner and posted it to social media.

It was enough to impress Giants general manager Dave Gettleman who extended an opportunity to Haycraft to fulfill his NFL dream with the Giants as an undrafted free agent.

Looking Ahead

Haycraft spent his entire collegiate career playing offensive tackle. However, Ledford believes that Haycraft's skills are best suited for the interior of the offensive line in the NFL.

Ledford specifically believes that Haycraft would be a good fit at center.

"I think Haycraft will make a team very, very happy," Ledford told reporters on a conference call.

"I think that he can have a very good career at that position. So much is asked from a mental standpoint, and he's just such a tough, gritty competitor."

Haycraft's projection to center by his former offensive coordinator may have led the Giants to bring the 6-foot-3, 293-pound former Cardinal in as a rookie.

The Giants don't have much room for more competition at offensive tackle with the presence of veterans Nate Solder and Cam Fleming, and rookies Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart.

However, the center situation is a much bigger question and could prove to be an opportunity for Haycraft.

Currently, the Giants' two front runners to earn the starting center job are Spencer Pulley and Nick Gates.

Rookie Shane Lemieux, who was drafted in the fifth round as a guard out of Oregon, is another potential contender to play center.

This leaves Haycraft with a lot of competition to earn a spot on the Giants offensive depth chart in 2020, whether it be as a starter or even as a backup, but his college career is evidence of the patience and commitment to improvement that might manifest in playing time in later years.

Special teams is another area where Haycraft could earn a roster spot. Haycraft boasts experience handling the personal protector role on the punt team for Louisville in 2018, as well as several other blocking positions on special teams in his earlier years.

