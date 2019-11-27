Giants
Giants Practice Update: Engram, Ellison Remain Sidelined

Patricia Traina

Tight ends Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) were working on the side with a trainer during the part of practice open to the media.

Engram would be looking at missing his third game if he can't go Sunday. It will also have been four weeks since he first suffered the ankle sprain

Also as expected, no sign of Golden Tate (concussion) and safety Jabrill Petters (transverse process fracture). With both not expected to play Sunday against the Packers, Cody Latimer figures to get the start on offense with newly-promoted Da'Mari Scott likely to see some time as the punt returner.

In other practice news, linebacker Kareem Martin was participating in individual drills which likely means that he'll be the team's second and final player designated for return from injured reserve this year. Martin was placed on injured reserve on September 11 with a knee injury.

Why the Giants Need to Tread Very Lightly Next Off-season in Free Agency

Patricia Traina
Sure, the Giants are in good cap-shape for 2020, but here’s why they need to be VERY careful with how they spend it

GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants at Bears| Week 12

Patricia Traina
Follow along as we live blog/tweet all the latest news, observations and stats from the Giants-Bears Week 12 game.

Giants Elevate Da'Mari Scott from the Practice Squad

Inside Football News Desk
Scott will provide depth at punt returner.

Packers vs. Giants First Look: Both Teams in "Must-win" Situations

Patricia Traina
The Giants are still trying to get their first win since a Week 4 victory over Washington, but they're going to face an embarrassed and angry Green Bay Packers team Sunday who also need a win in order to keep pace in the NFC North playoff hunt.

Giants Waive Receiver Bennie Fowler

Patricia Traina
Giants likely making room to add a return specialist ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.

INJURY UPDATE | Peppers Has Transverse Process Fracture; Tate Placed in Protocol

Patricia Traina
When it rains, it pours for the Giants, who now are looking at potentially being without two key veterans next weekend against the Packers, if not longer.

2019 Game 11: Player-by-Player Review

Patricia Traina
Breaking down the Giants performance in a 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Carl Banks Named to Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalist List

Patricia Traina
Banks helped the Giants win Super Bowls XXI and XXV during his stellar pro football career.

Giants Report Card: More of the Same Subpar Football

Patricia Traina
The Giants lost their seventh straight game, and what's more alarming than the losing streak itself is how this team seems to keep coming up with different ways of losing games.

Shurmur is Not Frustrated with Giants Kicking Game

Patricia Traina
Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas hasn't had many opportunities to kick field goals or PATs for that matter this year, so when he misses a kick as he did twice this week, the miscue is magnified tenfold.