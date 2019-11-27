Giants Practice Update: Engram, Ellison Remain Sidelined

Tight ends Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) were working on the side with a trainer during the part of practice open to the media.

Engram would be looking at missing his third game if he can't go Sunday. It will also have been four weeks since he first suffered the ankle sprain

Also as expected, no sign of Golden Tate (concussion) and safety Jabrill Petters (transverse process fracture). With both not expected to play Sunday against the Packers, Cody Latimer figures to get the start on offense with newly-promoted Da'Mari Scott likely to see some time as the punt returner.

In other practice news, linebacker Kareem Martin was participating in individual drills which likely means that he'll be the team's second and final player designated for return from injured reserve this year. Martin was placed on injured reserve on September 11 with a knee injury.