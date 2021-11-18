Giants Pre-practice Injury Report: Barkley, Thomas Trending in Right Direction

There's growing optimism that the returns of Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas are closer than ever. But are they close enough for this week?

The Giants' optimism about getting left tackle Andrew Thomas and running back Saquon Barkley back sooner than later appeared to take another step forward on Thursday.

Thomas, who has been on the injured reserve list with foot and ankle injuries since Week 6, was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, thus opening a 21-day window in which the coaches will get Thomas moving around to see where he's at.

“We expect him to be doing part of today,” head coach Joe Judge told the media before Thursday's practice. “Today will be more a test than yesterday was, yesterday being more of a walk-thru. Today we’ll actually move ‘em around, do more speed work.”

There is an outside chance that the left tackle could be ready for Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Still, there is a growing sentiment that the team's November 28 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles is a more realistic target.

If Thomas, who participated in the part of practice open to the media, isn't ready to go, Matt Peart will continue in his role as the fill-in at left tackle. Once Thomas returns, both Judge and offensive line coach Rob Sale said that the likely plan would be to rotate Peart and veteran Nate Solder at right tackle.

“We absolutely could rotate all our tackles. I say all the time I expect everyone that comes to the game to play and be productive,” Judge said.

“I don’t go in with pitch counts with guys. To me, if he’s good enough to play and healthy enough to play and put him on the field that’s what we’ll consider. In terms of Matt and Nate both playing I would expect all three of them to play.”

Meanwhile, things are looking better for Barkley, who was injured in Week 5 against Dallas.

Judge said he's been encouraged with how Barkley has moved around this week in two walk-through practices but added that the big test would come Thursday when the team went through a longer, fully padded practice in which Barkley is likely to be listed as a limited participant.

Judge said he'll be watching to see how well Barkley moves around when he's out there on the field.

“ Every time that guy’s on the field, he’s got 11 guys trying to take his head off and kill him," Judge said.

"We’ve gotta make sure if we put him out there this guy can go out there, he can react to full speed, he can play and defend himself and he can play aggressive and do his job.”

In other injury news, receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) was on the side with trainers and is a long shot to be ready for Monday night. Kicker Graham Gano (illness) was out on the practice field, but linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle/illness) remained at home while trying to recover from his illness.

Carter would appear to be another longshot to be ready to play Monday night, given the time he's had to miss away from the facility while sick.

Stay tuned for the full post-practice injury report.

