Giants QB Daniel Jones Feels He's Progressing in Third Season

The Giants need for quarterback Daniel Jones to continue showing progress. And so far, he feels he's heading in the right direction in his third season.

The New York Giants offense hasn’t been the powerhouse some were hoping it would be, that partially due to the injuries that have touched every skill position unit except for one this season.

Besides the injuries, there was also the question of whether quarterback Daniel Jones could take that big step forward the team was hoping he'd take.

Thus far, it’s been a mixed bag for Jones. Statistically speaking, he’s completing 64.9 percent of his pass attempts (a career-high) and has cut down his interceptions to five percent, a career low.

He has also done a better job for the most part with his post-snap decision-making and in cutting down his risk-taking, having recorded just five interceptions on the year, half of his 2020 total.

Then there have been the negatives. In 36 games played, Jones has 36 fumbles, an ongoing issue in his game. He’s also only thrown eight touchdowns, putting him on pace for 15 for the season, which is only a slight improvement from the 11 he threw in 2020.

“Overall, I think a lot of the things I wanted to do better, I think I’ve done some of them and that’s been encouraging,” Jones said. “I think at times I can be better protecting the ball and getting it out quicker and I think those are things I’m always focused on, so just being more consistent with that and continuing to work to improve.”

A quarterback’s progress isn’t always linear, and Jones has had his share of ups and downs this season.

The biggest issue has been scoring—he’s thrown just eight touchdown passes in nine games. Despite what the Giants have said about the next man up, the injuries have taken some of the bite out of what the Giants hoped to do, especially along the offensive line.

Then there is the matter of fumbles. Jones already has seven fumbles through nine games, three less than the ten he recorded last year to boost his career total to 36 in 36 games played.

The other issue has been finding his secondary receiver when his first one is unavailable. This year, Jones has been sacked 19 times (tied for tenth most in the NFL). Against the Raiders, he was more of a game manager in a game in which the running game took center stage.

And although he had a beautiful 30-yard strike to tight end Evan Engram for a touchdown on the opening drive, there was at least one incomplete pass on a 3rd-and-long against a blitz where he missed an open man who was just past the first-down marker because he was too focused on the deeper receiver.

To be fair, Jones's pass protection has been inconsistent, which has probably played games with his internal clock. Still, the bottom line is that while Jones has indeed done some good things this season that point to progress, that quantum leap the team was hoping he'd take hasn't quite been there, partly due to the injuries and partly due to Jones's own shortcomings.

