Giants QB Daniel Jones on "Right Track" to Return | Thursday Injury Report

Daniel Jones's return from ankle and hamstring injuries looks to be on track this week, but he could potentially be without one of his top receivers.

According to head coach Joe Judge, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is "on the right track" as far as making a return to the lineup this week.

Jones, who missed last week due to hamstring and ankle injuries, has been a limited participant in each of the team's Wednesday and Thursday practices this week, but he's moved well, according to Judge.

"I was encouraged with how he moved (Wednesday)," Judge said. "All the feedback we’ve gotten medically is that he’s continued to improve and he’s at lesser risk of being injured, and that’s really the things we’re looking for right there as far as positive news."

Judge indicated that the team has been putting Jones through a little more activity each day and that the quarterback has responded accordingly.

"I can’t give you a percentage or any gauge on (Jones's return)," Judge said. "But I would say we came through yesterday’s practice feeling like we’re on the right track.

"The intention is if he’s able to play, we intend to play him," Judge added.

If he does return to the lineup, Jones could be without receiver Golden Tate, who injured his calf in Wednesday's practice. Tate was limited Wednesday but didn't practice Thursday, his status for Sunday looking uncertain.

"We’ll see if he can do a little bit of stuff outside," Judge said before Thursday's practice. "We’ll see where he’s at. It’s kind of standard operating procedure the day after that. We’ll see where he’s at for the game. I can’t give you much of an update until after today on that."

Cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee) was also a limited participant in Thursday's practice. Holmes is working his way back from a two-week absence related to his knee injury, and it's possible the Giants might want to see him go through an entire practice before green-lighting him for a game.

In more encouraging news, tight end Evan Engram (calf) and offensive tackle Matt Peart (ankle) were both upgraded to full participants in practice. Engram played last week despite showing up on the injury report late while Peart dressed for the game but didn't receive any snaps.

Judge was also asked about outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell and running back Devonta Freeman, both of whom have been designated to return from injured reserve.

"I’d say in terms of Kyler, he did some stuff on the field yesterday with the trainers," Judge said of Fackrell, who injured his calf. "We kept it more yesterday to some light individuals. (Thursday) he’ll get some more teamwork if he’s moving around at the right pace. If he can’t do it this week, we’re very hopeful for next week.

"That being said, I want to make sure you put this guy out there with him being able to set the edge, play with force, play with strike, and then have quick reaction in short areas to burst. Coming off the lower leg with the calf, that’s something you have to really make sure he’s back and able to do that. Otherwise, you can re-aggravate it and just lose him, period."

And Freeman?

"He had a good week of practice last week. He was coming off the COVID list and the IR," Judge said. "We started his clock, so we’ll see where that goes into this week as well. We have to move some numbers around for a lot of things on the roster with a lot of guys possibly coming off. We have to make sure we make the best decision for the entire roster."