Giants Quiz: All About the Running Game

Patricia Traina

One of the critical staples on a winning football team is to have a strong running game. 

Over the years, the Giants have had just that with notables like Hall of Famers Frank Gifford and Tuffy Leemans, Super Bowl XXV MVP Ottis Anderson, two-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl XXV champion Rodney Hampton, Tiki Barber (holder of several Giants rushing records), Brandon Jacobs (who, with Ahmad Bradshaw in 2008, is one of just a few rushing duos who ran for 1,000 yards each in the same season), and most recently, 2018 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year winner Saquon Barkley.

Who could ever forget Anderson's Super Bowl XXV performance in which he ran for 102 yards, and a touchdown on 21 carries to help the Giants offense grind down the clock and keep Buffalo's potent offense on the sideline?

What about Rodney Hampton's incredible 51-yard touchdown run against the Vikings in the 1993 Wild Card game that the Giants went on to win 17-10? In that game, Hampton finished the day with 161 yards on 33 carries and caught all six of his pass targets for 24 yards. 

Or how about Barber's unforgettable performance in the 2006 regular-season finale when he rushed for 234 yards to help the Giants win and push them into the playoffs?  

This week's Giants history quiz salutes the men who, throughout their careers, pounded the rock week in and week out. There were some memorable performances from these men,  

See how many of the five questions you can get correct.

If the quiz doesn't load on this page, you can access it here.

