Giants Quotebook | What They Were Saying After the 23-17 Loss to the Eagles

Patricia Traina

Eli Manning on the emotions the Giants are going through right now:

“It’s tough. It’s frustrating because we work hard and practice hard. We’ve been in a bunch of close games. For whatever reason, we can’t put the game away. Today, I think that’s on us as an offense. We had a lot of opportunities to extend the lead and put it out of reach. We just have to have some longer drives, even if we’re getting field goals, to give our defense a break. We kept them on the field too long.”

RB Saquon Barkley on what the mindset is of the team after nine consecutive losses:

“We’ve lost nine in a row. Everyone is upset, everyone is frustrated. No one likes losing, especially how many times we’ve lost and the way that we’ve been losing games. We’re a way more talented team than what we are but your record shows who you are. We’re not playing up to our potential and to the talent that we have on this team. It sucks, it’s annoying, it’s frustrating but, we have to come to work and figure it out and keep working.”

WR Golden Tate on how frustrating it is when the team is in the game but can’t pull out a victory:

“It’s very, very frustrating. When you look back at the games we’ve played up until this point, every single game going into the fourth quarter, we are in the game. We’ve got to get over that hump and find a way to make some plays. We scored zero points in the second half, I mean how many first downs did we have? We could not get into a flow in the second half and that’s tough. We have to find a way to catch a rhythm. When we’re moving the ball we’re hard to deal with. You don’t know if we’re going to run it, pass it, run a trick play, whatever it may be. So we just have to look at it and fix that second half problem. It’s happened a couple of times this year.”

Head coach Pat Shurmur on whether he expects the organization to let him finish out the season as head coach:

“Yeah, I do. But I just have to wait and see. You have a lot of tough ones for me today.”

WR Sterling Shepard on not winning a game since September:

“It is tough, especially with a game like this where you start off pretty strong. You think you are going to have another shot to go down there and score and you don’t, it’s tough. But we have to keep going. We will figure this thing out and whenever we figure this out, I believe that the train is going to keep rolling.”

Cowboyup
Cowboyup

Readers

Here is something for the players to consider; maybe they are what their record says they are. Maybe they are not playing under their abilities.

GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants at Eagles - MNF | Week 14

The Giants face the Eagles for the first of two games over the last quarter of the season. Eli Manning is back int he saddle for this week as he and the rest of the Giants look to finally snap their eight-game losing streak.

Giants Report Card | The Giants Keep Finding Ways to Lose

The Giants had the Eagles right where they wanted them until they didn't.

Why the Leonard Williams Contract Negotiation Won't Be an Easy Process

Of course Leonard Williams wants top dollar. But it's not going to be as easy as that, and on the surface, it doesn't look as though general manager Dave Gettleman fully thought this whole deal out.

Giants - Eagles: By the Numbers

The Giants losses keep piling on, with each just as ugly as the one before. Here is a look at some key numbers from New York's 23-17 loss to the Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles: Five Stats that Could Benefit the Giants

Not much is expected of the Giants Monday night when they visit the Eagles, but if the Giant can exploit at least two or more of the following areas against the Eagles, they'll give themselves a chance.

First-and-10: Ten Thoughts Before the Giants-Eagles Game

Our weekly perspectives column takes a look at the return of Eli Manning and the future of this franchise, among other topics.

Eagles Spoil Eli's Return

Eli Manning doesn't know how many more opportunities he'll get to quarterback the Giants, so he and his family are trying to soak in whatever time he does have left before the curtain closes on his amazing 16-year career.

Giants Fall to the Eagles in Overtime, 23-17

After taking their first halftime lead since Week 4, the Giants suddenly couldn't' stop the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat them 23-17 in overtime.

GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants vs. Packers | Week 13

The Giants are back home to take on the Green Bay Packers. Can they snap their seven-game losing streak against Aaron Rodgers and friends?

Giants Sign Riley Dixon to a Contract Extension

Why the timing was right and what's the effect on the salary cap?