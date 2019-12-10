Giants Quotebook | What They Were Saying After the 23-17 Loss to the Eagles

Eli Manning on the emotions the Giants are going through right now:

“It’s tough. It’s frustrating because we work hard and practice hard. We’ve been in a bunch of close games. For whatever reason, we can’t put the game away. Today, I think that’s on us as an offense. We had a lot of opportunities to extend the lead and put it out of reach. We just have to have some longer drives, even if we’re getting field goals, to give our defense a break. We kept them on the field too long.”

RB Saquon Barkley on what the mindset is of the team after nine consecutive losses:

“We’ve lost nine in a row. Everyone is upset, everyone is frustrated. No one likes losing, especially how many times we’ve lost and the way that we’ve been losing games. We’re a way more talented team than what we are but your record shows who you are. We’re not playing up to our potential and to the talent that we have on this team. It sucks, it’s annoying, it’s frustrating but, we have to come to work and figure it out and keep working.”

WR Golden Tate on how frustrating it is when the team is in the game but can’t pull out a victory:

“It’s very, very frustrating. When you look back at the games we’ve played up until this point, every single game going into the fourth quarter, we are in the game. We’ve got to get over that hump and find a way to make some plays. We scored zero points in the second half, I mean how many first downs did we have? We could not get into a flow in the second half and that’s tough. We have to find a way to catch a rhythm. When we’re moving the ball we’re hard to deal with. You don’t know if we’re going to run it, pass it, run a trick play, whatever it may be. So we just have to look at it and fix that second half problem. It’s happened a couple of times this year.”

Head coach Pat Shurmur on whether he expects the organization to let him finish out the season as head coach:

“Yeah, I do. But I just have to wait and see. You have a lot of tough ones for me today.”

WR Sterling Shepard on not winning a game since September:

“It is tough, especially with a game like this where you start off pretty strong. You think you are going to have another shot to go down there and score and you don’t, it’s tough. But we have to keep going. We will figure this thing out and whenever we figure this out, I believe that the train is going to keep rolling.”