Giants Receiver Darius Slayton Attends Team's Voluntary OTA Workout

Slayton has been absent from the voluntary workouts as he seeks a contract extension.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
New York Giant wide receiver Darius Slayton, who has been absent from the team’s voluntary off-season program, was present at the team’s fourth OTA on Tuesday.

Slayton is entering the final year of the two-year, $12 million contract extension signed last off-season. This season, he will earn a $2.5 million base salary and a guaranteed $2.6 million roster bonus.

Slayton has reportedly been seeking an extension to his current deal. Still, when asked about it back in April, general manager Joe Schoen said that there had been no discussions regarding an extension.

“I understand where he's coming from because I've had communication with his agent,” Schoen said when asked about Slayton’s absence, which has reportedly included the entirety of the off-season program’s first two phases.

“We just signed the (current) deal a little over 12 months ago. It was a two-year deal,” he added.

Slayton, who has led the Giants in receiving yards in four of the last five seasons, also has a $350,000 workout bonus in this contract this year. He would collect it if he attended at least 84.4 percent of the entire off-season program and 100 percent of the OTAs and minicamps.

The Giants held a truncated workout on Tuesday before attending the annual charity golf classic benefiting the Giants Foundation. 

