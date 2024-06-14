Giants Receiver Darius Slayton Playfully Trolls Cowboys Fan Base
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton has never been afraid to call it as he sees it, even if it sometimes comes across as trolling.
In his latest post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Slayton appears to take aim at Dallas Cowboys fans in response to a post by MLFootball showing a graphic teasing the name of a fan base that is fully delusional but only partly intelligent.
Slayton didn’t come right out and name the Cowboys fan base directly, but he responded with a Cowboy emoji, which many fans interpreted as the Dallas Cowboys, one of the Giants’ biggest rivalries in the NFC East.
If that is his official guess, then he’s not wrong. Every year, the Cowboys seem to be in the discussion for the Super Bowl, which fuels their fan base's visions of grandeur.
When Dallas does make the playoffs, they usually don’t last long enough to grab the brass ring, or in this case, the Lombardi trophy.
Dallas’s last Super Bowl championship was in 1995, when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17. Barry Switzer was the Cowboys head coach for that win.
Under current head coach Mike McCarthy’s four-year tenure, the Cowboys have made the playoffs the last three seasons but have gone 1-3 in that span.
That all being said, the Cowboys have also had the Giants’ number of late. Since 2017, the Giants have gone 1-13 against Dallas, their lone win coming in 2020, a 23-19 score in a game played at MetLife Stadium, which means the Giants have lost six in a row, their longest current losing streak against a division opponent.
Slayton, who has appeared in eight games against Dallas, has caught 22 of 37 pass targets for 279 yards and no touchdowns, the Giants going 1-7 in those games.