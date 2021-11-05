Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Giants Remove Saquon Barkley, Xavier McKinney from Reserve/COVID List

The Giants continue to uncover false-positive tests that initially hit their organization this week.
Author:

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and safety Xavier McKinney were cleared of the COVID protocols Friday morning after producing the required two negative tests to be removed from the reserve list.

According to an NF Network report, Barkley was reportedly one of several members of the organization that produced a false-positive test. McKinney's testing status was never confirmed, as players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list could land there either due to a positive test or being identified as a close contact with someone who tested positive.

Rookie running back Gary Brightwell remains the only Giants player still on the reserve/COVID list after being placed there on Thursday.

On Friday, the Giants planned to hold all their meetings virtually as they continued to confirm false-positive cases within the organization. Thus far, only running backs coach Burton Burns has been confirmed as a positive case and will not be available to coach on Sunday when the Giants host the Raiders.

The Giants, in a statement released on Thursday, said that there has been an unusually high number of false-positive tests resulting from the testing done with Bio-Reference Laboratories and that the NFL was monitoring the situation.

Barkley is currently dealing with a sprained ankle. Head coach Joe Judge admitted Thursday that Barkley probably wouldn’t be ready to play Sunday given the lost practice time while his COVID situation was sorted out, but added that he wasn't ruling anyone out. Barkley had to stay away from the facility and thus was unable to get continued treatment from the team while he awaited the re-testing results.

There remains questions about whether Barkley would have been ready to play Sunday due to his ankle. On Monday, there was a report during the ESPN television broadcast that Barkley still admitted to having some swelling in the ankle he injured against Dallas in Week 5.

The Giants are hoping to get a lot of their injured players back after their upcoming bye week, which takes place after this coming Sunday's game against the Raiders. 

