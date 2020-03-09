GiantsCountry
Giants Reportedly Interested in Free Agent Cornerback Byron Jones

Patricia Traina

Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones is reportedly one of the top free-agent targets for the Giants, according to multiple reports.

The 27-year-old Jones is widely regarded as one of the top cornerbacks on the market and is already reported to have multiple suitors planning to line up for his services besides the Giants, including the Raiders, Jets, and Eagles.  

The 6-foot 1, 200-pound Jones has amassed 349 tackles in 79 games played for the Cowboys. He has 44 passes defensed, two career interceptions (the last of which came in 2017), and three forced fumbles. Jones posted career highs in tackles )88) in 2016 and passes defensed (14) in 2018.

According to Spotrac, Jones has an estimated market value averaging $14.1 million per season based on a 5-year, $70.9 million contract, but he could command as much as $16 million per season, an average earning that would make him the highest-paid cornerback in the league.

If Jones does agree to join the Giants, he would instantly move into the starting lineup, most likely at the expense of third-year cornerback Sam Beal, who has appeared in just six NFL games so far.

Last season, the Giants defensive backfield was dripping with youth that struggled to find its way at times.

The Giants finished tied for second with the Packers and Eagles for most deep passes of 40+ yards allowed (15) and were sixth in big-play passes of 20+ yards allowed with 67.

Overall the Giants finished with a 101.4 rating, the fifth-worst in the league, and ended up with 10 interceptions, tying them for 25th with Chicago, Denver, and Jacksonville for fewest picks in the NFL.

Jones, widely regarded as a shutdown corner, would also give the Giants a young veteran leader to a group with otherwise limited experience. However, he has limited experience in the slot, which is perhaps the most significant need in the defensive secondary.

Per Pro Football Focus, Jones played 34 snaps in the slot last year, allowing six of eight pass targets to be complete for 115 yards, a 116.7 NFL rating, the worst rating of the Cowboys cornerbacks who lined up in the slot.

Regardless of what happens with Jones, the Giants still need to address their slot cornerback position either in free agency or the draft.

One free-agent possibility is Houston's Bradley Roby, who last season played in 149 slot snaps, allowing 12 of 17 pass attempts to be complete for 3 touchdowns and a 96.2 rating.

The Giant could also take a flier on Vernon Hargreaves III, a first-round pick of the Bucs back in 2016, who has yet to live up to his draft pedigree. The Texans cut Hargreaves last month.

In 41 career games, the 24-year-old Hargreaves has two interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and 186 tackles. Last year he handled most of the slot cornerback snaps for the Texans, allowing 34 out of 50 pass targets to be complete for 394 yards and 3 touchdowns, an 111.6 rating.

NFL teams will be able to legally meet with the agents of free agents from other teams starting March 16, but will not be able to formally enter into a contract until the official start of free agency on March 18 at 4 p.m. EST.

