Giants Rise in 2020 First Round Draft Order

The Giants might have dropped out of first place in the NFC East, but if you're looking for a silver lining, New york rose in the first round of the 2021 draft order.

Pre Tankathon, the Giants, jumped up nine spots, from No. 19 to No. 10 in the first round of the draft. Depending on what transpires over the next three weeks, the Giants could end up picking anywhere from No. 4 through No. 19, the latter scenario occurring if the Giant were to win the division.

The Washington Football Team, the NFC East division winners, have taken the No. 19th spot in the Giants' draft order as of last week. And both Dallas (No. 4) and the Eagles (No. 9) are currently slotted ahead of the Giants if the current draft order were to be locked in today.

Meanwhile, the still winless Jets have locked themselves in for a top-3 draft pick next year.

The Giants currently have six picks for next spring, including two sixth-rounders (one obtained from Arizona in the Markus Golden trade). They owe their fifth-rounder to the Jets to complete the Leonard Williams trade, and the Giants, per OTC's comp pick cancellation chart, are unlikely to be awarded a comp pick this spring.

