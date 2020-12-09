Giants Take a Big Jump in MMQB's Weekly  Power Rankings

Last week, the MMQB crew's weekly Power Rankings had the Giants drop one spot to No. 23 despite defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, a win that apparently didn't impress.

This week, the Giants win over the Seattle Seahawks fixed all that, perhaps even going so far as to convince the MMQB gang that, yes, this Giants team is on the rise, and as such, so should the Giants' position in the power rankings.

New York (the good team, not the winless one) rose to No. 17 in this week's power rankings, the team's highest placement in the weekly rankings this season thanks to the defense's best showings against a team with a winning record.

If defensive coordinator Patrick Graham can pull this off in back-to-back weeks, he becomes a household name firmly wedged into the head coaching conversation in 2020. Another unexpected bright spot on a coaching staff that some chuckled at heading into the year.

Indeed, the job done by Graham has been nothing short of spectacular, and if you factor in how he's had a revolving door of personnel at CB2 and edge rusher (where he doesn't really have a blue goose edge defender, the fact that the Giants have the 10th bet overall defense in average yards allowed, the fourth-best run defense and have allowed the ninth fewest average points per game is rather impressive.

It's also good news for a Giants team that is still sitting in first place in the NFC East and who has three more games against opponents with .500 or better records on deck. If the Giants can make short work of those opponents--the Cardinals, Browns, and Ravens--if you think the euphoria that's sweeping over Giants Country is something now, you ain't seen nothing yet.

