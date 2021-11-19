Giants Safety Julian Love Reveals Why He Plans to Bleach His Hair Half Blond

Julian Love made a very public pledge to alter his hair color in honor of one of his teammates and he also spoke about another who could be missing from the lineup when the Giants visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night.

Giants safety Julian Love is a big believer in teammate Xavier McKinney.

He's such a big believer in McKinney that Love publicly vowed on his social media account that if McKinney, the second-year safety, is voted to the Pro Bowl, he'll bleach half of his hair blonde to match McKinney's dual hair coloring.

"Yeah. That’s a true statement," Love said Friday with a smile. "I told him I’ll dye my hair half blonde if he makes the Pro Bowl. So, yeah, that’s accurate."

Love, who jokingly opined that he would look better than McKinney with the new look, turned serious in endorsing his younger teammate for the year-end honors.

"I think Xavier is a rising superstar in this league without a doubt. I think he’s wise beyond his years," Love said.

"Obviously, he’s a year younger than me, but he goes into each week with a great preparation and a great focus. He’s really intentional about what he’s doing. He’s a great guy, so you want to support all your guys who are in that role and I think he’s having a great year. I think attention should be shown his way, for sure."

Speaking of attention, Love is potentially looking at a far bigger role for the Giants this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if veteran safety Logan Ryan, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after head coach Joe Judge confirmed Ryan produced a positive test Wednesday, isn't cleared of the league protocol in time.

But for Love, he is focused on his preparation regardless of the circumstances around him.

"Yeah, today on the practice field, it was very similar to my usual Friday’s because I feel like I’m always kind of subbing in and out of every type of position," he said.

Love is no stranger to filling in for a missing starter. In 40 career games, he's started 12 times and has three career interceptions with nine passes defensed and a forced fumble to go along with 124 tackles.

A college cornerback at Notre Dame, Love has been a utility man given his versatility, which has included stints at both safety spots and cornerback since being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

This week, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Love will have himself a tough challenge in the form of 6-foot-6, 265-pound tight end Rob Gronkowski.

"Gronk is one of the best to ever do it at his position. He’s very talented and him and (quarterback) Tom (Brady) just have a great connection. They just find a way," Love said.

"We’ve definitely got to have an eye on him. He’s one of the game wreckers that we’ve got to minimize or do our best to minimize. That goes into our prep. Obviously we had a good plan versus (Chiefs Tight End Travis) Kelce in Kansas City. We’ve got to just continue that growth and just really execute."

As for Ryan, who is a team co-captain, Love said the veteran, while supportive of his younger teammates, is disappointed that he won't be a part of the Giants' quest to win their second straight game this season, which would mark the first time this year they stacked back-to-back wins together.

"Yeah, I mean, he was really excited to get after it this week especially against Tampa, against Tom," Love said.

"That’s just the competitor in him. His juices were going this week for sure. It’s tough. You want to have all of your tools available and ready versus a team like this and obviously, their offense. It’s definitely a blow, but we’ve got some resilient guys. We’re going to just really spend the extra time like we did today after practice just to really get everything sharpened up."

But if Ryan, who hasn't been ruled out, doesn't make the trip, he won't be too far from his teammates' minds.

"First and foremost, you just want to wish safety on him and everyone he’s around, his family and all that," said Love. "That’s kind of what’s on my mind is for him, just his health and safety.

"I’m sure he’s going to have a Zoom call scheduled with us later today just to recap what he sees on film. That’s just the type of leader he is. He’s really attached and he’s really in it with us no matter what."

