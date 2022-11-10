Giants' Secondary Ticket Market Holding Steady as Second Half of Season Starts

Although the New York Giants (6-2) currently sit in third place in the NFC East, they are still in the thick of things to claim their first postseason berth since 2016.

And to that end, the secondary ticket market remains robust for the Giants, who return from their Week 9 bye for the first of two home games against two opponents currently sitting at or near the bottom of their respective conferences.

Up first for the Giants will be the Houston Texans, owners of a league-worst 1-6-1 record. According to SI Tickets, fans wanting to see the Giants this weekend can expect to pay anywhere between $80 to $1,483, or an average of $380.84 per seat.

By contrast, the Giants’ Week 8 game at Seattle saw the ticket pricing range from $106 to $1,454 per seat, with an average cost per ticket at $270.31

Besides the prices in the New York area usually being higher, the 6-2 Giants have a chance to improve to 8-2 with wins over the Texans and Lions, the latter following the Texans into MetLife Stadium for a Week 11 meeting with the Giants.

If the Giants can sweep both of those home games before embarking on a quick turnaround trip to Dallas for Thanksgiving, they’d have a golden opportunity to overtake their division rivals in the NFC East for a better spot in the postseason seeding so long as they manage to finish with at least ten wins (certainly achievable) to seal the deal.

