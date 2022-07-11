Skip to main content

Giants Set Date for Joint Training Camp Practice with Jets

The cross-town rivals have a date set for their joint practice before their pre-season Week 3 game.

The New York Giants and New York Jets will hold a joint practice on Thursday, August 25, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, the Giants' team headquarters. 

The practice, which will be three days before the Jets "host" the Giants on Sunday, August 28, in the preseason finale, will be the first one hosted by the Giants since they moved their summer training camp from the University of Albany to their current team headquarters.

The Giants and Jets not-so famously got into a training camp brawl in 2005 when Big Blue hosted Gang Green in Albany. The commotion started when then-Jets defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson's unit was a little too fired up for then-Giants tight end Jeremy Shockey's liking, with some pushing and shoving leading to bench-clearing brawls.

That event soured then-Giants head coach Tom Coughlin on joint practices with other teams, though in 2015, he did agree to a joint practice with the Bengals, whom the Giants were scheduled to play on the road during the preseason that summer.

The Giants have otherwise sparingly participated in joint practices with other teams. Besides the Bengals, they visited the Lions (2018), Browns (2021), and Patriots (2021).

Last year, there was talk of the Giants and Patriots alternating host to the other for an annual joint practice. That plan was scrapped when the Giants fired head coach Joe Judge, who had previously been an assistant coach for Bill Belichick's Patriots staff.  

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) speaks to the media during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux

Do the Giants finally have their "Batman" pass rusher?

By Patricia Traina4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger talks to reporters after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Play
Transactions

Giants Sign TE Daniel Bellinger to Rookie Contract

Tight end Daniel Belligner's signing leaves the Giants with two remaining draft picks still unsigned.

By Patricia Traina1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) throws a pass during a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: QB Tyrod Taylor

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor might just be the most underrated yet important player on the Giants roster.

By Patricia Traina6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (2)

New York Giants
New York Giants
New York Jets
New York Jets

May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) speaks to the media during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux

By Patricia Traina4 minutes ago
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger talks to reporters after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Transactions

Giants Sign TE Daniel Bellinger to Rookie Contract

By Patricia Traina1 hour ago
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) throws a pass during a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: QB Tyrod Taylor

By Patricia Traina6 hours ago
Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Chicago Bears helmet is seen on the field before the Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
Big Blue+

Giants' 2022 Week 4 Opponent Preview: Bears

By The Giants Maven News DeskJul 10, 2022
May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Elerson Smith (58) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: OLB Elerson Smith

By Patricia TrainaJul 10, 2022
Oct 27, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) catches a kickoff during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: WR Darius Slayton

By Patricia TrainaJul 10, 2022
Jan 5, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants' 2022 Week 3 and 12 Opponent Preview: Cowboys

By The Giants Maven News DeskJul 9, 2022
Sean Spencer says Leonard Williams Putting It All Together
Big Blue+

New York Giants Leonard Williams Earns Honorable Mention in ESPN's "Top 10" Poll

By Patricia TrainaJul 9, 2022