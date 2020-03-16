GiantsCountry
Giants Set to Tag Leonard Williams

Patricia Traina

The Giants didn’t trade for pending free agent defensive lineman Leonard Williams to let him get away in free agency so easily, and with no long-term deal in place, the team is reportedly planning to tag the defensive lineman while the two sides work out a new contract.

According to multiple reports and confirmed by a source, the Giants are believed to be planning to use the franchise tag, the more costly of the two tags (the other being the transition tag) on the defensive lineman. Williams would be tagged as a defensive tackle, which at an estimated $15.3 million, is the lesser of the two costs.

By applying the tag, the Giants, who already owe the Jets their third-round pick in this year’s draft as compensation for the Williams trade, would not have to increase their 2021 compensation, a fifth-rounder, to a fourth-rounder unless Williams signs a long-term deal by the time free agency begins.

Williams recorded a half-sack and 11 quarterback hits according to official league stats. The 11 quarterback hits were the third-highest on the team, behind linebackers Markus Golden (27) and Lorenzo Carter (13).

