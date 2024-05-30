Giants Sign Army, Jets Ex Elijah Riley
Elijah Riley won't need much time to adjust to MetLife Stadium if he makes the New York Giants roster.
The Giants announced the signing of defensive back Riley on Thursday, bringing the former New York Jet back to East Rutherford. In a corresponding move, New York placed running back Gary Brightwell on the waived/injured list.
Riley, who turns 26 in two weeks, has built a sizable NFL career since his days at the United States Military Academy in West Point. The Port Jefferson, NY native spent two seasons in the Philadelphia Eagles' system before joining the Jets midway through the 2021 campaign. Riley spent the past two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, primarily working on special teams.
The former Black Knight had 12 tackles, including two for a loss and a sack, in 13 appearances last season.
Brightwell was the Giants' sixth-round pick in 2021 and picked up 256 yards from scrimmage over 37 appearances. A hamstring injury limited Brightwell to only seven games last season and he appeared poised for a positional battle behind Devin Singletary upon the Giants' retainment of Eric Gray and drafting of Tyrone Tracy Jr.
