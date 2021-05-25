Sports Illustrated home
Giants Sign Fourth-round Pick Elerson Smith

The New York Giants have now signed four of their six-member draft class.
Author:
Publish date:

The New York Giants have signed defensive end Elerson Smith, their fourth-round pick, to his rookie contract.

According to rookie contract estimates at Over the Cap, Smith, who played his college ball at Northern Iowa, receives a four-year contract worth an estimated $4,238,292, including a $758,292 signing bonus.

Smith appeared in 38 games with 15 starts over three seasons, his final season being canceled due to the global pandemic. Still, he had a productive showing for the Panthers, accumulating 85 tackles (41 solos), 22.0 sacks, 32.5 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, 16 quarterback hits, eight passes defensed, and two blocked kicks.

In 2019, Smith was named first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference and first-team All-FCS by the American Football Coaches Association All-American. 

He logged career-high totals of 63 tackles (28 solos), 14.0 sacks, 21.5 tackles, a school single-season record, 14 quarterback hurries, five forced fumbles, and two blocked kicks, and he led the MVC in sacks, tackles for loss, and forced fumbles.

The Giants have now signed four of their six-member draft class. Receiver Kadarius Toney, their first-round pick, and cornerback Aaron Robinson, their third-rounder, remain unsigned.

Giants Sign Fourth-round Pick Elerson Smith

