Giants Sign Remaining Draft Class Members: A Look at Their Contracts

The Giants signed their remaining nine draft class members Monday after each rookie passed the team physical.

Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas signed a four-year, fully guaranteed deal worth an estimated $32.345 million, including a $21 million signing bonus. His cap hit is expected to be $5,881,016 in 2020.

Safety Xavier McKinney out of Alabama, the Giants' second-round pick, signed a four-year contract estimated at $8,391,043. His signing bonus is a projected $3,662,577. His 2020 cap hit is a projected $1,525,644.

Offensive tackle Matt Peart out of UConn, the 99th overall pick (third round), signed a four-year, $4.5 million deal with a guaranteed $832,000. Peart's 2020 cap hit is estimated at $818,074.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes out of UCLA, drafted 110th overall, is projected to make $4,086,888 over his contract's four-year duration. His 2020 cap hit is estimated to be $807,971.

Offensive lineman Shane Lemieux drafted 150th overall, is projected to make $3,642,140 over his four-year contract, and has an estimated 2020 cap hit of $696,785.

Linebacker Cam Brown out of Penn State, selected 183rd overall, is projected to make $3,493,364 over his four-year contract with an estimated 2020 cap hit of $659,591.

Linebacker Carter Coughlin out of Minnesota, the 218th overall pick, is projected to make $3,405,144 over his four-year duration and have an estimated 2020 cap hit of $637,536.

Linebacker TJ Brunson out of South Carolina, drafted 238th, is projected to make $3,376,952 over his four-year deal. He has an estimated cap 2020 hit of $630,488.

Cornerback Chris Williamson, drafted 247th overall in the seventh round, is projected to make $3,370,492 over his four-year duration with an estimated 2020 cap hit of $628,872.

Before Monday, the only Giants draft pick to have signed his contract was linebacker Tae Crowder, who signed a four-year deal worth a reported $3.37 million in May. Crowder's estimated 2020 is $628,872.

(All cap estimates per Over the Cap.)