GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Giants Sign Remaining Draft Class Members: A Look at Their Contracts

Jackson Thompson

The Giants signed their remaining nine draft class members Monday after each rookie passed the team physical.

Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas signed a four-year, fully guaranteed deal worth an estimated $32.345 million, including a $21 million signing bonus. His cap hit is expected to be $5,881,016 in 2020.

Safety Xavier McKinney out of Alabama, the Giants' second-round pick, signed a four-year contract estimated at $8,391,043. His signing bonus is a projected $3,662,577. His 2020 cap hit is a projected $1,525,644.

Offensive tackle Matt Peart out of UConn, the 99th overall pick (third round), signed a four-year, $4.5 million deal with a guaranteed $832,000. Peart's 2020 cap hit is estimated at $818,074.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes out of UCLA, drafted 110th overall, is projected to make $4,086,888 over his contract's four-year duration. His 2020 cap hit is estimated to be $807,971.

Offensive lineman Shane Lemieux drafted 150th overall, is projected to make $3,642,140 over his four-year contract, and has an estimated 2020 cap hit of $696,785.

Linebacker Cam Brown out of Penn State, selected 183rd overall, is projected to make $3,493,364 over his four-year contract with an estimated 2020 cap hit of $659,591.

Linebacker Carter Coughlin out of Minnesota, the 218th overall pick, is projected to make $3,405,144 over his four-year duration and have an estimated 2020 cap hit of $637,536.

Linebacker TJ Brunson out of South Carolina, drafted 238th, is projected to make $3,376,952 over his four-year deal. He has an estimated cap 2020 hit of $630,488.

Cornerback Chris Williamson, drafted 247th overall in the seventh round, is projected to make $3,370,492 over his four-year duration with an estimated 2020 cap hit of $628,872.

Before Monday, the only Giants draft pick to have signed his contract was linebacker Tae Crowder, who signed a four-year deal worth a reported $3.37 million in May. Crowder's estimated 2020 is $628,872.

(All cap estimates per Over the Cap.) 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the Split Squad Format is the Right Move

The Giants are the first NFL team known to be opting for the split-squad format to start training camp. What does that mean and more importantly, why is that the right decision for the team?

Patricia Traina

Giants Agree to Terms with Andrew Thomas on Four-Year Deal

The Giants and the No. 4 overall draft pick agree on a fully guaranteed deal worth an estimated $32.345 million.

Patricia Traina

DeAndre Baker Placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List

The move comes as no surprise, but here's what it means.

Patricia Traina

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Defensive Line

Let's kick off a new week by looking at the Giants defensive units, starting with the defensive line.

Patricia Traina

Will Hernandez: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Year 3 will be an important one for the Giants' 2018 second-round draft pick.

Gene Clemons

Matchups to Watch: Can The Giants Finally Contain Zach Ertz In 2020?

The Giants have been tormented by Eagles tight end Zach Ertz over the years, but do they finally have the pieces and plan to put that trend in the past?

Jackson Thompson

Perspectives: DeAndre Baker, The COVID-19 Challenges and More

A few random thoughts for your Sunday reading enjoyment.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

PFF's Rather Surprising Ranking for Giants Backup Quarterback Situation

Judge for yourself, but we're not so sure we agree with the ranking.

Jackson Thompson

Giants to Sign Former Jets Kicker Chandler Catanzaro

New York is bringing back Catanzaro, who had retired last year.

Patricia Traina

Giants to Release Kicker Aldrick Rosas

The bumpy three-year career of the Giants kicker, which most recently saw him charged with three misdemeanors related to an alleged hit-and-run accident in Chico, California on June 15.

Patricia Traina