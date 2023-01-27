New York now has signed 14 players to their off-season roster on reserve/futures deals.

JAN 26: TWO MORE SIGNED TO FUTURES: The New York Giants signed wide receiver David Sills and defensive back Terrell Burgess, both of whom were with the team in some capacity last year, to reserve/futures contracts.

Sills, 26, has been with the Giants since 2019, primarily as a practice squad player. He's appeared in 13 games for New York, including a career-high nine this past season. Of his career 13 receptions on 23 pass targets for 123 yards, 11 (out of 17 pass targets) for 106 yards came this past season.

Burgess, 24, was a third-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2020 draft. He joined the Giants practice squad in early November after being waived by the Rams and was a standard practice squad elevation for one game (Week 12 at Dallas) in which he played on special teams.

The Giants now have 14 players signed to Reserve/Futures contracts: DT Vernon Butler, DB Terrell Burgess, RB Jashaun Corbin, OT Korey Cunningham, DB Zyon Gilbert, OT Devery Hamilton, OL Solomon Kindley, WR Jaydon Mickens, WR Dre Miller, TE Chris Myarick, WR Kalil Pimpleton, WR Makai Polk, WR David Sills, and DB Trenton Thompson.

Join the Giants Country Community