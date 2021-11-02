New York Giants Stand Pat as NFL Trade Deadline Passes

The Giants roster is what it is and will remain what it is for the rest of the season unless injuries dictate otherwise.

The New York Giants stood pat before the NFL trade deadline, opting to stick with the players they have, including some of whom might not be here next year due to their contracts expiring after this season and a projected lack of cap space.

In recent weeks, the Giants' potential trade options dwindled because of injuries, but one player did remain of interest to at least two other teams, that being tight end Evan Engram.

According to sources, the Bills and Packers, who had injuries to their respective tight ends, made inquiries to the Giants about Engram, but the sides couldn't agree on an asking price for the fifth-year tight end.

"I think the decisions we made were, what we thought was best for the team," Judge said Tuesday afternoon. "So we're good with just moving on with business."

Given the current state of the Giants, who are 2-6 after eight games and who have several young players such as Engram, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, and guard Will Hernandez in the final years of their respective rookie deals, there was some external thought that the Giants might look to move those guys for more draft assets.

Engram, in particular, was a hot topic among trade rumors considering had the Giants moved on from him, they would have saved a little over $3.3 million in cap space.

But the injury situation played a significant role in complicating things for the Giants. Carter missed Monday night's game, and Engram has had a calf injury that apparently needs to be managed moving forward. Plus, the thought is with the injuries to the receivers piling up, the tight ends can serve as a fallback plan.

Then there is also a matter of Judge wanting certain guys in his locker room regardless of contract status.

"Yeah. I think it comes in all the information that's available in terms of what any kind of move would entail," he said. "Like I said, every decision we make is what's best for the team long term going forward.

"There are a number of players that we have that are free agents this year and there's nothing that's ruling out us being able to bring players back," he added.

"We want to build with guys that are here and want to continue growing with the guys that are here that are established in our program as being team guys, guys that we believe have skillset."

While Judge might believe that he has the right players in place, the fans are understandably becoming disgruntled with the product being put on the field every weekend, a product that would seemingly contradict Judge's promise made during his introductory press conference to create a program that the fans could be proud of and identify with.

Judge still believes that he is on track toward that goal.

"Yeah, absolutely. We're building towards a program that's going to be very successful for duration of time," he said. "There's a lot of things that we're building and doing very well right now that I think we can build on as well as things we have to keep on correcting.

"I also talked about in the press conference about doing it the right way and that takes time," he said. "So we've got to make sure that we continue working hard and take our step forward every day, build with the right guys in this program and make sure they do the right things to give us a chance to have success."

