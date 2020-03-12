Giants Suspend Travel in Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

As sports organizations, businesses, educational institutions, and society, in general, make adjustments in response to the coronavirus, the Giants have, on the recommendation of an internal task force convened ten days ago, have arrived at a plan to help limit the spread of the virus.

In a statement released by the team, the Giants said, "As of today and for the foreseeable future, we have taken our scouts and coaches off the road for pro days and campus workouts. All business travel has been suspended until further notice. In addition, we will limit visitors and personnel to the Quest Diagnostics Training Center and have required most of our employees to work from home for the next two weeks."

The team's decision to suspend business travel for its staff coincides with several college programs either suspending or postponing pro days that are typically held this time of year.

Further, the limiting of visitors to the team's East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters will likely affect both free-agent visits, which were due to start next week and draft visits.

It is not yet known if the team still plans to open its doors on April 6, the start of the off-season program, to the players or if any plans that might have been in place for a voluntary minicamp, of which all teams with new coaching staffs are allowed to have an extra one of, have changed.

The Giants concluded their statement by saying they will "continue to assess our operations and procedures based on what the medical community and science dictates. Our concern and care is for those in our organization, our staff and players, and the communities in which they live."