Giants Suspend Travel in Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

Patricia Traina

As sports organizations, businesses, educational institutions, and society, in general, make adjustments in response to the coronavirus, the Giants have, on the recommendation of an internal task force convened ten days ago, have arrived at a plan to help limit the spread of the virus.

In a statement released by the team, the Giants said, "As of today and for the foreseeable future, we have taken our scouts and coaches off the road for pro days and campus workouts. All business travel has been suspended until further notice. In addition, we will limit visitors and personnel to the Quest Diagnostics Training Center and have required most of our employees to work from home for the next two weeks."

The team's decision to suspend business travel for its staff coincides with several college programs either suspending or postponing pro days that are typically held this time of year.

Further, the limiting of visitors to the team's East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters will likely affect both free-agent visits, which were due to start next week and draft visits.

It is not yet known if the team still plans to open its doors on April 6, the start of the off-season program, to the players or if any plans that might have been in place for a voluntary minicamp, of which all teams with new coaching staffs are allowed to have an extra one of, have changed.

The Giants concluded their statement by saying they will "continue to assess our operations and procedures based on what the medical community and science dictates. Our concern and care is for those in our organization, our staff and players, and the communities in which they live."

Five Potential "Affordable" Free Agent Possibilities the Giants Could Pursue

Got needs? The Giants sure do. And Pat Ragazzo has a list of five veteran free agents who could fill some of those needs while not necessarily breaking the bank.

Pat Ragazzo

A Look at a Potential Contract Structure for Leonard Williams and Whether It Makes Sense

CBS Sports' Joel Corry, a former NFL agent and salary cap expert, offers up a potential contract scenario for Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams. Here's a look at that structure and if the value matches what the giants would potentially be getting.

Patricia Traina

Giants Waive OT George Asafo-Adjei

Last year's seventh-round draft pick receives a failed physical designation after missing 2019 with a concussion.

Patricia Traina

How Getting Beat by a Girl Helped Mold Tristan Wirfs Into a Top Prospect

Competition came in many forms for a young Tristan Wirfs, including from an unlikely source that helped lay the groundwork for his toughness that he carried into football.

Jackson Thompson

COVID-19 Update: Giants Suspend Travel for Coaches, Scouts

The Giants join the Jets, Washington and other teams in adjusting their pre-draft plans given the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, but the league says that it's still planning, "for now" to start the 2020 league year on March 18.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Preview | CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

Here's another look at a cornerback prospect who could provide depth on the Giants.

Ahmed Shifa

Reflecting on the Odell Beckham Jr Trade After One Year

It's still too early to say who of Cleveland or the Giants "won" the Odell Beckham Jr trade, but an early case could be made favoring the Giants as having come out on top of the deal that shook the NFL to its core.

Patricia Traina

Report: Giants, Eli Penny Agree to New 2-Year Contract

The underrated fullback is sticking around, according to a report.

Patricia Traina

Giants Fan and NFL Draft Prospect Yetur Gross-Matos Could Be an Answer for the Giants' Pass Rushing Needs

With the Giants needing pass rush help, Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos would love nothing more than to contribute to that need if the Giants want him in next month's draft.

Jackson Thompson

Draft Prospect Profile | CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

The Giants could probably use a tall cornerback to create better matchups with the bigger receivers. Trevon Diggs definitely offers height, but what else does he bring to the table?

Ahmed Shifa