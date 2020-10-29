Giants Taking Extra Precautions Following Positive COVID-19 Test

In light of the Giants left guard Will Hernandez’s positive COVID-19 test, Giants head coach Joe Judge said the team is beefing up its safety precautions.

One of the main changes Judge and the Giants are implementing is the use of masks and face shields during practice, something that previously had been optional.

“We've made some adjustments on the field to incorporate some face shields and some masks during practice, which has not been required before now, but we're gonna make sure our players are wearing the mask during the actual activity,” Judge said.

He’s also going to change up the post-practice activity, adding that the plan is to practice tomorrow as scheduled.

“We'll meet post practice virtually,” he said. “I'll determine as the head coach, how we are going to approach tomorrow's morning and afternoon meetings. But we're going to plan on practicing in person tomorrow regardless. So I'll make that decision later on today. I'll talk to the team about it.”

Judge added that the changes he’s implementing are to get the team through its current rough patch at the moment.

“We'll see how it works out with the team,” Judge said. “We'll see what the league protocols mandate us to do. We want to make sure we make the best decision for the players.

“We've been pretty good up to this point and been fortunate to avoid one of these tests. You know, we're a long way into the season at this point. So we want to make sure we definitely get through this patch. We keep our players safe. And then when we feel we're out of this patch with the leagues guidance and our medical team's guidance, we'll make the best decision for the team.”

Judge said he hasn’t spoken to Hernandez since receiving the news, adding that the player has had contact with Giants Vice President of Medical Services Ronnie Barnes.

If Hernandez develops any symptoms, he will have to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days per league protocols on the onset of the symptoms and three days after the symptoms end, which means he could miss the next two games at minimum.

As for the other players and the two assistant coaches—outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema and defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson who sent home as a precautionary, Judge expressed optimism that they will be back in time for the game.

“Their amount of exposure to this was really on the minimum level to be registered in this category,” he said. “Most of it came from through passing sitting near each other and team meetings, things of that nature, but it's been a low amount of time. So it's kept us away from some of the high-risk stuff. So we're very optimistic right now we’re gonna have our players back.”

According to Judge, players, coaches, and staff must wear their contact tracers during the workday while at the facility and on the practice field.

He also said Hernandez was not part of the group captured on video at a social gathering last weekend, which featured quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.