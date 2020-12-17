NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Giants Thursday Injury Report | Week 15

The Giants didn't practice Thursday, but they did add another player to their injury report.
The Giants didn't hold a practice Thursday out of caution after offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19, but the team did still issue an injury report projecting what the players might have been able to do.

Quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle) projected as s a limited participant, no doubt due to him being limited in Wednesday's practice session and his having received treatment Thursday morning.

"I was encouraged with how he moved around yesterday at practice, how he threw the ball, how he was in the pocket," head coach Joe Judge said. 

"That being said, we’ll have to see him at really a faster tempo. (Friday) will be really the day we’ll evaluate that out there. I’d say obviously with two injuries, it’s a little bit different situation than it was just last week. But he’s making progress." 

Right guard Kevin Zeitler (shoulder) was also listed as limited, as he was the day prior, but he's not believed to be in any danger of missing Sunday's game. 

Tight end Kaden Smith was a new addition to the injury report Thursday. Smith, the No. 2 tight end, was listed with a knee ailment that seems to have popped up this week.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee) wouldn't have been able tp practice for a second straight day, his chances of missing Sunday appearing to increase. 

Holmes missed last week's game with the knee injury and was replaced by Xavier McKinney in the slot cornerback role.

The Giants host the Browns Sunday night at MetLife Stadium.

