Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Giants' Thursday Injury Report: Barkley, Booker Limited

Here's everything you need to know about the Giants-Bucs latest injury report ahead of their Monday Night game.
Author:

The New York Giants offense is getting healthy again.

That's the word based on the team's Thursday injury report where running backs Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Devontae Booker (hip) were listed as limited participants in practice.

Not listed on the injury report were receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay. Two weeks ago, Toney was still dealing with the after-effects of an ankle injury and Golladay with a knee injury. But Golladay, who spoke with reporters Thursday after practice, sounded like a rejuvenated man who benefited from the bye week.

"Oh, the bye week was definitely clutch," he said. "I played the last game, had a bye week, had a solid day yesterday. I stacked another good one today. I feel pretty good."

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Saquon Barkley, of the New York Giants, is shown before the game, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford.
Play
News

Giants' Thursday Injury Report: Barkley, Booker Limited

Here's everything you need to know about the Giants-Bucs latest injury report ahead of their Monday Night game.

1 minute ago
Dec 13, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge (right) talks with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (left) before a game against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Play
News

Giants Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham Brushes Off Head Coaching Buzz

Graham expresses a desire to focus on the present; says he couldn't ask for a better situation with Giants.

1 hour ago
Running back Saquon Barkley jogs off the field at the end of Giants practice, in East Rutherford. Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Play
News

Giants Pre-practice Injury Report: Barkley, Thomas Trending in Right Direction

There's growing optimism that the returns of Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas are closer than ever. But are they close enough for this week?

2 hours ago

Golladay, the Giants' big X-receiver, admitted that in the team's win over the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago, he wasn't quite at full strength but added that he believes his current health status is the healthiest he's been since the team's Week 4 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was not listed on the Giants injury report because he is still on injured reserve, even though his 21-day window was opened Wednesday. Thomas was reportedly considered a "limited" participant in Thursday's fully padded practice.

In other injury report news, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter missed a second straight day of practice with a stomach virus, head coach Joe Judge revealed. Carter, who is also dealing with an ankle injury, has been out of the facility for two days, which means he's missed out on two days worth of treatment for his ankle, an occurrence that likely reduces his chance of playing Monday night.

Defensive back Nate Ebner (knee), receiver Sterling Shepard (quad), and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) were also held out of Thursday's practice.

Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf) was listed as a limited participant.

For the Bucs, receiver Antonio Brown (ankle), cornerback Dee Delaney (ankle/concussion), and nose tackle Vita Vea (knee) all didn't practice Thursday. Receiver Chris Godwin (foot) was limited, and tight end Rob Gronkowski (back) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) were listed as full participants.

Saquon Barkley, of the New York Giants, is shown before the game, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants' Thursday Injury Report: Barkley, Booker Limited

1 minute ago
Dec 13, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge (right) talks with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (left) before a game against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
News

Giants Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham Brushes Off Head Coaching Buzz

1 hour ago
Running back Saquon Barkley jogs off the field at the end of Giants practice, in East Rutherford. Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
News

Giants Pre-practice Injury Report: Barkley, Thomas Trending in Right Direction

2 hours ago
Jul 28, 2014; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet during training camp at One Buc Place.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 11 Opponent First Look: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defense

4 hours ago
Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) gestures in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Raiders 45-20.
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6 hours ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones warms up before the Giants face the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Daniel Jones-led Giants Seeking First Primetime Win

8 hours ago
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney (55) celebrates during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Sign LB Benardrick McKinney to 53-man Roster

22 hours ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks up to the scoreboard after failing to score late in the second half. The Giants fall to the Rams, 38-11, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

What the Giants Want to Accomplish on Offense in Second Half of Season

23 hours ago