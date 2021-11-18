Giants' Thursday Injury Report: Barkley, Booker Limited

Here's everything you need to know about the Giants-Bucs latest injury report ahead of their Monday Night game.

The New York Giants offense is getting healthy again.

That's the word based on the team's Thursday injury report where running backs Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Devontae Booker (hip) were listed as limited participants in practice.

Not listed on the injury report were receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay. Two weeks ago, Toney was still dealing with the after-effects of an ankle injury and Golladay with a knee injury. But Golladay, who spoke with reporters Thursday after practice, sounded like a rejuvenated man who benefited from the bye week.

"Oh, the bye week was definitely clutch," he said. "I played the last game, had a bye week, had a solid day yesterday. I stacked another good one today. I feel pretty good."

Golladay, the Giants' big X-receiver, admitted that in the team's win over the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago, he wasn't quite at full strength but added that he believes his current health status is the healthiest he's been since the team's Week 4 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was not listed on the Giants injury report because he is still on injured reserve, even though his 21-day window was opened Wednesday. Thomas was reportedly considered a "limited" participant in Thursday's fully padded practice.

In other injury report news, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter missed a second straight day of practice with a stomach virus, head coach Joe Judge revealed. Carter, who is also dealing with an ankle injury, has been out of the facility for two days, which means he's missed out on two days worth of treatment for his ankle, an occurrence that likely reduces his chance of playing Monday night.

Defensive back Nate Ebner (knee), receiver Sterling Shepard (quad), and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) were also held out of Thursday's practice.

Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf) was listed as a limited participant.

For the Bucs, receiver Antonio Brown (ankle), cornerback Dee Delaney (ankle/concussion), and nose tackle Vita Vea (knee) all didn't practice Thursday. Receiver Chris Godwin (foot) was limited, and tight end Rob Gronkowski (back) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) were listed as full participants.