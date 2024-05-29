Giants to Host Former Titans Defensive Back Joshua Kalu for Workout
The New York Giants are bringing in defensive back Joshua Kalu, who spent the 2018-2020 and 2022 seasons with the Tennessee Titans–the 2022 season played under current Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, who was the Titans defensive coordinator that season–for a workout.
Kalu played his college ball at Nebraska. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Titans in 2018. Following the 2020 season, he signed with the New York Giants in 2021 during the off-season, expected to compete for a special teams spot. However, he tore his pectoral in the preseason and missed that entire year.
He returned to the Titans in 2022, playing 44 percent of the defensive snaps. Last year, he spent time on the Dolphins and Commanders practice squads.
Kalu, 6-0 and 203 pounds, has appeared in 44 games with five starts, and those coming in 2022 with the Titans. He has 68 career tackles, one tackle for loss, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one interception in his career.
In 2022, he was targeted 35 times in coverage, allowing 24 completions for 268 yards and two touchdowns. The 28-year-old Kalu also did some blitzing for the Titans on 11 occasions. He’s missed just two tackles in his career.