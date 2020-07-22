GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Giants Training Camp 2020: What We Know and What We Don't Yet Know

Patricia Traina

The Giants rookies, quarterbacks, and select players were initially supposed to report to the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on July 21 with the rest of the team due to report July 28. 

That July 21 reporting date then got pushed back to July 23. More recently, the reporting date was put on ice, given the continued negotiations between the league and the players on everything from the number of preseason games (now at zero) to testing frequency to financials.

What's going on? And are we getting football at all?

The answer to the second question is yes, barring a national shutdown order from the federal government, there is going to be some kind of season, though what that season will look like and if it the NFL will be able to do what the XFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and other sports leagues couldn't accomplish (have a full and uninterrupted season) remains to be seen.

As for the first question, well, a lot is going on. From the Giants perspective, the reason why they have the players cooling their jets, for the time being, is because there is a lack of clarity from the league regarding some critical issues.

Some of these issues include how training camp schedules need to be set up to accommodate the ramp-up and padded practices. So rather than have players travel before they need to, the organization is allowing players to stay safe at their homes, one rookie player's agent confirmed to Giants Country.

Then there is another element likely playing into the reporting dates being adjusted, and that is the very strong possibility of rosters being trimmed from 90 to 80. The Giants do not want to have guys who might end up being cut before they're even fitted for equipment make an unnecessary trip. 

What we do know—sort of—is that the league and players union have reached a consensus on COVID-19 testing. The players had wanted it done daily, but the compromise is that there will be daily testing for the first two weeks and then every other day after that so long as the positive test counts remain under five percent.

Before that schedule goes into effect, players will be tested on the first and fourth day of camp, with daily virtual meetings held in between. If the players have two negative tests, they will be allowed to enter the building for an expedited strength and conditioning period for 18 days before football practices commence. 

The Giants will hold most of their training camp activities at MetLife Stadium, which has multiple locker rooms that will allow the players to spread out to meet social distancing guidelines. They will be bused to and from the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, located just across the stadium parking lots, for their on-field work only.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spencer Pulley: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Although no decisions have been made, it certainly looks as though veteran Spencer Pulley is penciled in as the starting center as training camp opens. Whether he stays there remains to be seen; in the meantime, let's break down what he does well and what he doesn't.

Gene Clemons

NFC East Morning Run | July 22, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with sky-high expectations for Dak Prescott's next contract.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Will Benefit from a Healthier Offense in 2020

Despite injuries to his skill position players, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had one of the best rookie campaigns of any Giants franchise quarterback dating back to Phil Simms in 1979. Let's break this down even further.

Patricia Traina

PFF's Surprising Rank for the Giants Defensive Line

Is the Giants' defensive line a team strength? According to Pro Football Focus' ranking, it sure doesn't look that way.

Jackson Thompson

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Running Backs

Training camp will get here eventually, so as we continue to get you ready for that, we begin taking a look at the state of each position group--its depth, its competitions and more--continuing with the running backs.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 21, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with some bad news for Giants fans who were hoping to attend games this fall.

Jackson Thompson

Giants to Play Home Games Without Fans in Stands "Until Further Notice"

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is prohibiting the gathering of more than 500 persons at outdoor events for the foreseeable future as the world continues its battle against COVID-19.

Patricia Traina

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Quarterbacks

Training camp will get here eventually, so as we continue to get you ready for that, we begin taking a look at the state of each position group--its depth, its competitions and more--beginning with the quarterbacks.

Patricia Traina

Giants Team Overview: What We Know And Don’t Know for Every Position

Training camp is going to be here eventually, so let's see where each position unit on the Giants stands.

Mike Addvensky

See It: Darnay Holmes and Jabrill Peppers Challenge Each Other During Workouts

The rookie and veteran defensive backs are getting after it ahead of reporting to training camp.

Patricia Traina