Giants Unveil New Midfield Logo for 2024 Regular-season Home Opener
The New York Giants will kick off their 100th season on September 8 when they host the Minnesota Vikings. Big Blue will don “Century Red” uniforms that pay tribute to the organization’s rich history over the last decade, and there will be some additional touches that pay tribute to the past.
The Giants will change their midfield logo from the typical “ny” helmet, their current main helmet, to their primary logo used during the 1950-1955 seasons.
The predominately red circular logo features a quarterback with his arm cocked back, getting ready to throw the ball as he steps over the New York City skyline, which is shaded in Giants blue. It was actually an update made to the franchise logo used during the 1945-1949 seasons, except the background was golden, and the player throwing the ball was sporting a red jersey.
The Giants have planned a special ceremony during their home opener in which they will honor members of the franchise chosen as part of the top 100 players in franchise history. The team also has special giveaways and other events planned throughout the year to commemorate a century in existence.