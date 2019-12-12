Giants vs. Dolphins | First Look: Two Teams in a Race for No. 1--Draft Pick, That Is

The Giants and Dolphins are in on the "Chase."

No, it's not the chase for the Lombardi trophy; rather the NFC East and AFC East bottom dwellers are in the chase right now for the No. 1 overall draft pick.

If the Giants somehow snap their nine-game losing streak, that would drop them one spot behind the Dolphins, from No. 2 to No. 3, in the draft order.

Miami is presumably looking to draft a quarterback next spring (as is the Bengals, who currently hold the No. 1 pick in the draft), while the Giants are believed to be a favorite landing spot for Ohio State pass rusher ChaseYoung, but that's all still a ways away before being settled.

Meanwhile, there is still a game to be played Sunday, a game in which it looks more and more that Eli Manning will be in the saddle for what could be his final start as a Giant in front of the home crowd.

In the first half of Monday night's loss to the Eagles, Manning gave Giants fans a small taste of what he used to be, but that Manning magic disappeared in the second half as the Giants couldn't get anything going.

What does Sunday have in store for this Giants team? On paper they should win--should being the keyword. But the Dolphins, despite their win-loss record, have started to show signs of moving forward as a team, which will make this game a curious spectacle.

Series History

The Giants lead the regular-season series 6-2 and have won the last three meetings between the two clubs.

Historically speaking, the Giants an Dolphins were the first teams featured in the league's annual International series. Miami and the Giants met for a game in 2007 in London, a 13-10 Giants win.

Giants Notables

In his last meeting vs. Miami, (20150, Eli Manning passed f 337 yards and 4 touchdowns vs. 0 interceptions for 151.5 rating. He will be looking for this third straight outing against the Dolphins with 325+ pass yards, 2+ touchdowns, and 100+ rating. Manning ranks 7th in NFL history in pass yards (56,740) and passing touchdowns (364).

Running back Saquon Barkley has 95+ scrimmage yards in 4 of his past 5 games at home. He has 100+ rush yards and a rushing touchdown in 2 of his past 3 at home vs. AFC. Since 2018, Barkley is 1 of 2 running backs (Christian McCaffrey/Carolina) with 1,500+ rush yards (1,917) and 1,000+ receiving yards (1,013).

Receiver Darius Slayton had 5 catches for career-high 154 yards and 2 rec. touchdowns in Week 14. Slayton is 1 of 2 players (Chris Godwin/Bucs) with 3 games of 2 receiving touchdowns in 2019 and is the first rookie since 2014 (Odell Beckham Jr. and Mike Evans) with 3 games of 2 receiving touchdowns.

Receiver Sterling Shepard has 5+ receptions in 3 of his past 4 vs. the AFC.

Receiver Golden Tate has 3 receiving touchdowns in his past 3 games; he's aiming for his third in a row against the AFC East with 95+ rec. yards and TD catch.

EDGE Markus Golden has 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in his past three games against vs. AFC East teams.

Dolphins Notables

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has passed for 4 touchdowns for 112.7 rating in his past three games against the NFC East.

Receiver Devante Parker has 6+ catches and 90+ rec. yards in 3 of his past four games. He’s aiming for his third in a row against the NFC East with a touchdown reception.

Receiver Allen Hurns set season highs in catches (5) and rec. yards (68) last week. He has a touchdown catch in 2 of his past 4 on road, and recorded 49 receiving yards in his last game against the Giants ( (12/30/18 while with Dallas).

Tight end Mike Gesicki has a touchdown reception in 2 of his past 3 games. He aims for his third in a row against the NFC East with 50+ rec. yards.

Cornerback Eric Rowe aims for his third in a row against the NFC East with passes defensed.

Safety Steven Parker has at least one pass defensed three out of four career road games.

Miami has four rookies with at least a sack this season the most in the NFL.

TV Broadcast Information

Network: CBS

Play-by-Play: Spero Dedes

Analyst: Adam Archuletta

Sideline: Otis Livingston

Radio Broadcast Info

RADIO: WFAN 660 AM/101.9 FM

Play-by-Play: Bob Papa

Analyst: Carl Banks

Sideline: Howard Cross & Madelyn Burke

The Giants pregame show will begin at 11:30 am on WFAN 660 AM and 101.9 FM. The postgame show can be heard immediately after the game on WFAN 660 AM and 101.9 FM.