Giants Want Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones Back (Report)

According to an NFL Network report, the New York Giants are planning to make multiyear contract offers to quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

The report isn't surprising, given how Jones and Barkley have made up most of the Giants' offense this season. Barkley needs 53 more rushing yards to match his career high of 1,307, set in his rookie season.

Jones. who was in a make-or-break year this season, has answered the challenge with his best campaign to date. He's posted career-highs in passing yards (3,028) and rushing yards (627) while also limiting his turnovers to a 1.1 career-low interception rate and engineering five of his eight career game-winning drives this season alone.

Earlier this year, the Giants had some preliminary conversations with Barkley's representatives to get a feel for how negotiations might need to play out. They did not, however, speak with Jones's representatives, perhaps waiting to see at that point how he might respond the rest of the season.

The Giants will likely have to franchise tag one of the two unless they can get their respective deals done before the start of free agency on March 15. The projected franchise tag for running backs is $12.632 million, and the tag for quarterbacks is $31.497 million.

