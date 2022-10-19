Skip to main content

Giants Wednesday Injury Report: Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay Still Sidelined

Plus updates on Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas, and more.

New York Giants wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) were not cleared to practice Wednesday, according to head coach Brian Daboll.

Toney, who has been dealing with injuries to both hamstrings dating back to the summer, has not played since the Giants' Week 2 win over Carolina. Thus far, he has two receptions for zero yards and has two rushing attempts for 23 yards. 

Toney has shown flashes of talent when he plays but has appeared in just 12 games for the Giants since being drafted No. 20 overall in 2021. Despite his ongoing injury woes, Daboll said there has been no consideration of putting Toney on injured reserve as the receiver continues to improve each day.

Golladay has also continued to be a disappointment since joining the Giants on a 4-year, $72 million contract during the 2021 off-season. The veteran receiver has appeared in 18 games for the Giants, including four this year, and has zero touchdowns over that period. Golladay reportedly is dealing with an MCL sprain.

Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf) wasn't cleared to practice Wednesday, according to Daboll. Flott played in the first three games of the season before developing his injury, and it is unclear when he might be back on the practice field. 

In more encouraging injury news, left tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle), center Jon Feliciano (groin), and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) were cleared for limited reps.

Thomas's injury is to the same ankle on which he's had prior surgery. HE tweaked it last week but had it heavily taped so he could finish the game.

Daboll also said there were no concerns about running back Saquon Barkley's shoulder, which he initially injured in London against the Packers and which he appeared to reinjure last week against the Ravens.

Daboll also said that offensive lineman Nick Gates, who is trying to work his way off the PUP list, continues to make progress. The Giants will need to make a decision on Gates by next Wednesday when his 21-day window ends.

Check back later for the Giants' full injury report.

