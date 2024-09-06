Giants' Week 1 Foe Serves Up Some Bulletin Board Material Ahead of Week 1 Game
The New York Giants are about to begin their 100th season of play on Sunday before their hometown crowd and a sizable gathering of franchise legends who will be on hand as part of the day’s festivities.
As if that plus wasn’t enough motivation for the Giants to deliver a “W,” Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ivan PAce, Jr. served up a fresh batch of bulletin board material when asked about the Giants offense.
““We abouta go crazy, man,” Pace said, chuckling. “It ain't even gonna be no matchup. We about go crazy on them.”
When the interviewer pointed out that the Giants have players like receiver Malik Nabers, quarterback Daniel Jones, and running back Devin Singletary, Pace said, “They look good, but I know our defense. I know what we have in this locker room.”
For those unaware, Pace is entering his second NFL season after going undrafted in the 2023 draft out of Cincinnati.
He appeared in all 17 games last year as a rookie, making 11 starts and recording 102 tackles, two pass breakups, and 2.5 sacks.