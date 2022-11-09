Giants Week 10 Injury Report: Several Players Trending in the Right Direction

The Week 10 injury news for the Giants can best be described as trending in the right direction.

Evan Neal (knee) and Daniel Bellinger (eye) are the only Giants whose head coach Brian Daboll didn't expect to practice Wednesday.

Receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) continues to trend in the right direction. Daboll said Golladay had a solid day of practice Tuesday and that they would look to see if he could do a bit more. Golladay is expected to be listed as limited on the practice report.

Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf) is also working his way back to the lineup after missing the last five games with his injury. So is outside linebacker Oshane Ximines (quad), who was expected to do a little bit more on Wednesday to test out his injury.

Receiver/Punt Returner Richie James (concussion) has cleared the protocol, but it remains to be seen if he will retain his punt return duties. Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said they would decide later in the week.

James has three fumbles on the year, including two big ones in the loss against Seattle. Darnay Holmes replaced him after suffering his concussion on the second muff when he was slammed to the ground.

In other news, offensive lineman Shane Lemieux, who had his 21-day window opened this week, will continue ramping up his scout team reps. Still, it's unlikely he will be activated this week, given the Giants' needs elsewhere on the roster.

Check back later for the Giants' full injury report.

Join the Giants Country Community