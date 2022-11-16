Skip to main content

New York Giants Week 11 Injury Report: Relatively Healthy

Here is what we know so far about the Giants' injury situation.

The New York Giants are relatively healthy to start the new work week ahead of their game Sunday against the Lions.

Head coach Brian Daboll said that defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (workload management), outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness), and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) are among those who weren't going to practice Wednesday. Of those, only BEliinger isn't expected to be available for Sunday's home game.

Offensive tackle Evan Neal (knee), outside linebacker Jihad Ward (unknown), and safety Dane Belton (unknown) are among those who will be limited on Wednesday. There is hope that Neal will be ready to go by the Giants' game at Dallas on Thanksgiving. 

Center Jon Feliciano (unknown) was anticipated to be a full practice participant.

Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) has another week to go before he can be designated to return from injured reserve. 

Check back later for the Giants' full practice report.

