New York Giants Week 12 Injury Report: It's a Long One

As expected/feared, the New York Giants have quite a lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 12 game at Dallas, and there's a lot to be concerned with if you're general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Bian Daboll.

The Giants conducted a walkthrough practice Monday and projected tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), center Jon Feliciano (neck), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), receiver Richie James (knee), cornerback Fabian Moreau (oblique), and offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (neck) as not having practiced Monday.

Among those projected to be limited were offensive lineman Evan Neal and defensive back Jason Pinnock (jaw).

REceiver Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL) was not listed on the report, as he will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

The Giants took a beating in Sunday's 31-18 loss to the Lions and now have several questions to figure out regarding their roster for the rest of the way and how to spend the projected $2,623,197 of cap space they have left.

Jackson and Moreau are the team's starting cornerbacks. Whereas Jackson is expected to miss at least four weeks per a report, Moreau's injury, initially announced as a rib, seems to be a bit more concerning since it's not something they can simply pad up to protect. Moreau will need to show that he can turn his body as needed if he's to play.

Nick McCloud and Rodarius Williams figure to be the next men up at cornerback if Moreau can't play, in addition to Jackson already set to be sidelined. The Giants could also elevate Zyon Gilbert from the practice squad if they need additional depth.

Receiver just became more of a concern as between Robinson being done for the year, and now with news of James having an injury, the Giants are almost certain to add another receiver to the 53-man roster instead of a simple practice squad elevation.

The Giants are reportedly set to meet with veteran Odell Beckham Jr in the coming days. Still, given their cap situation and the injury issue, it would be surprising if the Giants sign their 2014 first-round pick for a second tour of duty.

An even bigger problem for the Giants is on the offensive line, which, before the Lions game, looked to be abundant with talent, has taken something of a hit.

Presumably, Neal, the rookie, should be active for Sunday, at the very least on an emergency basis. Matt Peart, who finished the game at right tackle for Phillips, would probably get the start if Phillips can't play.

At center, figure Nick Gates will step in for Feliciano if he's unable to play. Meanwhile, the coaches will need to decide who of Josh Ezeudu and Shane Lemieux will get the start at left guard.

