The Giants will make a cross-country trip to the Pacific Northwest in Week 13, their first trip to the Seahawks' home turf since November 9, 2014.

A lot has changed since then. The Giants are on their third head coach and have a new starting quarterback. Except for a quick cameo appearance in the playoffs in 2016, the Giants haven't seen very many winning seasons, winning just 12 games over the last three years.

Seattle? They're still hanging tough with quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks starting quarterback since 2012 and has already thrown for three 4,000-yard seasons.

More importantly, Wilson and the Hawks have qualified for the postseason in seven of those seasons, two of which resulted in a Super Bowl appearance where Seattle has gone 1-1.

Wilson, by the way, is 3-0 against the Giants in his career and has enjoyed a relatively easy time in each of his appearances against New York, the last of which came on October 22, 2017, at MetLifeStadium, a 24-7 win.

In the three games in which he's faced the Giants, Wilson and the Hawks have outscored the Giants 85-24.

Will the Wilson-led Seahawks continue their dominance over the Giants, or will the tide start to turn in the Giants' favor?

If we have a season, we'll find out.

By The Numbers

All-time series tied at 9-9

Since 2000 Seahawks lead series 6-4

First Meeting: November 28, 1976, Seahawks 16 at Giants 28

Last Meeting: October 22, 2017, Seahawks 24 at Giants 7

Largest Giants margin of victory: October 5, 2008, Seahawks 6 at Giants 44

Largest Seahawks margin of victory: December 15, 2013, Seahawks 23 at Giants 0

Key Matchup: Giants Defensive line vs. Seahawks Offensive Line

The Seahawks offense has lived by its rushing attack in recent years as they have finished in the top 10 in rushing yards each of the last two seasons.

Quarterback Russell Wilson, as a shifty and unpredictable dual-threat, can contribute to both the Seahawks running and passing game and keep any defense off balance.

For the Giants, it will all start upfront, as they will have to plug up rushing lanes to stop running back Chris Carson and keep Wilson contained from breaking outside the pocket to buy time for his receivers to get open or running up the field for yardage himself.

The Giants have the beef upfront from a pure size perspective with the presences of defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Leonard Williams. The trio combined for 82 run defense stops of zero or negative yards last season, as the Giants’ run defense began to trend upwards after Williams was acquired via trade.

They will take on a veteran Seahawks offensive line, but some of those veterans showed some decline last year. Guard Mike Iupati went from being one of the highest-rated guards in the NFL in 2018 to one who graded at just 60.3 according to Pro Football Focus.

The rest of the Seahawks offensive line will also have to rebuild some chemistry after the departures of guard DJ Fluker, center Justin Britt and center Germaine Ifedi.

The Seahawks are expected to insert BJ Finney at center, Damien Lewis at guard, and Brandon Shell at right tackle to replace the three departed offensive linemen.

These new additions could give the Giants defensive line, which is returning in its entirety from last season, the advantage. If the Giants defensive front can stuff the Seahawks power running game, the hope is they can make things very uncomfortable for Wilson in the pocket while also plugging up the escape lanes for him to exploit.

Seahawks veteran left tackle Duane Brown, who will be 35 years old this season, is a sturdy blindside protector. The Giants don't have an established elite pass rusher they can depend on to keep Wilson on his toes.

What the Giants do have is Kyler Fackrell, who dominated Brown when he was with the Packers during a Week 10 game in Seattle in 2018.

That was Fackrell's first start of the season and ended up being a career day as he racked up three sacks and six total tackles, as he spent much of the day rushing against Brown.