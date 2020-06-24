SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Giants Week 13 Opponent Brea| Seattle

Jackson Thompson

The Giants will make a cross-country trip to the Pacific Northwest in Week 13, their first trip to the Seahawks' home turf since November 9, 2014.

A lot has changed since then. The Giants are on their third head coach and have a new starting quarterback. Except for a quick cameo appearance in the playoffs in 2016, the Giants haven't seen very many winning seasons, winning just 12 games over the last three years. 

Seattle? They're still hanging tough with quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks starting quarterback since 2012 and has already thrown for three 4,000-yard seasons.  

More importantly, Wilson and the Hawks have qualified for the postseason in seven of those seasons, two of which resulted in a Super Bowl appearance where Seattle has gone 1-1.  

Wilson, by the way, is 3-0 against the Giants in his career and has enjoyed a relatively easy time in each of his appearances against New York, the last of which came on October 22, 2017, at MetLifeStadium, a 24-7 win. 

In the three games in which he's faced the Giants, Wilson and the Hawks have outscored the Giants 85-24.

Will the Wilson-led Seahawks continue their dominance over the Giants, or will the tide start to turn in the Giants' favor?

If we have a season, we'll find out.

By The Numbers

  • All-time series tied at 9-9
  • Since 2000 Seahawks lead series 6-4
  • First Meeting: November 28, 1976, Seahawks 16 at Giants 28
  • Last Meeting: October 22, 2017, Seahawks 24 at Giants 7
  • Largest Giants margin of victory: October 5, 2008, Seahawks 6 at Giants 44
  • Largest Seahawks margin of victory: December 15, 2013, Seahawks 23 at Giants 0

Key Matchup: Giants Defensive line vs. Seahawks Offensive Line

The Seahawks offense has lived by its rushing attack in recent years as they have finished in the top 10 in rushing yards each of the last two seasons.

Quarterback Russell Wilson, as a shifty and unpredictable dual-threat, can contribute to both the Seahawks running and passing game and keep any defense off balance.

For the Giants, it will all start upfront, as they will have to plug up rushing lanes to stop running back Chris Carson and keep Wilson contained from breaking outside the pocket to buy time for his receivers to get open or running up the field for yardage himself.

The Giants have the beef upfront from a pure size perspective with the presences of defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Leonard Williams. The trio combined for 82 run defense stops of zero or negative yards last season, as the Giants’ run defense began to trend upwards after Williams was acquired via trade.

They will take on a veteran Seahawks offensive line, but some of those veterans showed some decline last year. Guard Mike Iupati went from being one of the highest-rated guards in the NFL in 2018 to one who graded at just 60.3 according to Pro Football Focus.

The rest of the Seahawks offensive line will also have to rebuild some chemistry after the departures of guard DJ Fluker, center Justin Britt and center Germaine Ifedi. 

The Seahawks are expected to insert BJ Finney at center, Damien Lewis at guard, and Brandon Shell at right tackle to replace the three departed offensive linemen.

These new additions could give the Giants defensive line, which is returning in its entirety from last season, the advantage. If the Giants defensive front can stuff the Seahawks power running game, the hope is they can make things very uncomfortable for Wilson in the pocket while also plugging up the escape lanes for him to exploit.

Seahawks veteran left tackle Duane Brown, who will be 35 years old this season, is a sturdy blindside protector. The Giants don't have an established elite pass rusher they can depend on to keep Wilson on his toes.

What the Giants do have is Kyler Fackrell, who dominated Brown when he was with the Packers during a Week 10 game in Seattle in 2018.

That was Fackrell's first start of the season and ended up being a career day as he racked up three sacks and six total tackles, as he spent much of the day rushing against Brown. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LockedOn Giants: Sunday, Ugly Sunday

We all need a group hug after what the Giants showed during their Week 3 loss to a scaled-down 49ers team.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

New York Giants Week 4 | Los Angeles Rams First Look

Nick Falato has your initial scouting report on the Giants Week 4 opponent, the Los Angeles Rams

Nick Falato

by

Cowboyup

LockedOn Giants: What's Wrong with the Giants?

Special guest Gene Clemons joins the latest podcast to help pinpoint some of the many things holding the Giants team back.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants Notebook | Takeaways from the Assistant Coaches Media Sessions

Notable highlights from the Giants' assistant coaches on Tuesday

Jackson Thompson

James Bradberry Named One of NFL's Best Free-Agent Signings of 2020 by PFF

Giants cornerback James Bradberry, who signed as a free agent this off-season, has been paying off handsomely for the Giants so far.

Jackson Thompson

How the Giants Can Try to Slow Down Aaron Donald

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is a one-man wrecking crew, particularly against the run. But it's been proven that he can be slowed down. Here's how.

Patricia Traina

Giants Add Cornerback Madre Harper to Roster

The Giants are signing undrafted free agent cornerback Madre Harper from the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad.

Jackson Thompson

Biggest Numbers From The Giants’ Week 3 Loss To The 49ers

Besides the lopsided point total, here's a look at five statistics that contributed to the Giants 36-9 loss.

Mike Addvensky

by

Cowboyup

Giants Holding "Steady" in MMQB Week 4 Power Rankings

And that's not a good thing, either.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Notebook | Monday Grind, NFC Least and More

Notable leftovers from Monday's Giants media sessions.

Jackson Thompson