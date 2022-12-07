New York Giants Early Injury Report: Rest Days for Vets, Plans for the Injured

New York Giants right guard Mark Glowinski, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, and safety Julian Love all received "vet days" from head coach Brian Daboll and did not practice Wednesday.

Those three players all have been carrying heavy in-game workloads. Glowinski, who last week was added to the team's injury report with a back issue late in the week, has barely missed any snaps and is averaging 68 snaps per game, given his role on offense and special teams.

Lawrence is in the same boat. He's been dealing on and off with back soreness. He has averaged 65.1 snaps per game.; of his 782 total snaps, 107 have come on special teams.

Love saw the biggest workload last week, playing in 105 snaps between his role on defense and special teams in last week's tie against the Commanders. This season, 176 of his 932 snaps have come on special teams, and overall he's averaged 77.6 snaps per game. His heavy dial workload prompted a question to Daboll regarding if he's contemplated reducing Love's role on special teams.

"Yeah, you’re always talking about that," he said. "We had made a couple of adjustments with some other of the players that were starters. We’ll always talk about doing that, particularly now in December.

"You want your best players on each unit because you never know which play is the most important play," he added.

As for the injured guys, defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), guard Josh Ezeudu (neck), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) were not scheduled to practice Wednesday.

Of that group, Williams would seem to have the best chance of being available on Sunday against the Eagles, but Daboll said it was too early to tell.

Safety Xavier McKinney (hand), currently on the non-football injury list, was to visit the doctor to see if the pins in his broken hand were ready to come out. Daboll said he doubted McKinney would be ready to practice this week but didn't rule out the possibility of his return next week.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes (shoulder), who missed last week's game, was on schedule to practice on at least a limited basis Wednesday. Daboll also said that guard Ben Bredeson, whose 21-day window is still ongoing, could be available for the game against the Eagles this weekend.

Check back later for the full Wednesday practice participation report.

