New York Giants Week 17 Injury Report: Kadarius Toney on the List with New Ailment

Another week, another long laundry list of injured Giants players to speak of. The latest.

The Giants held a walkthrough practice Wednesday, and several people, including first-round pick Kadarius Toney, were unable to practice.

Toney, the Giants talented but oft-injured receiver, was listed with a shoulder ailment, a new injury. Toney has been on the injury report several times this season with multiple ailments, including ankle, quad, hamstring, oblique, thumb, and shoulder.

Also projected as not being able to practice were running backs Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Gary Brightwell (neck), kicker Graham Gano (illness), defensive lineman Austin Johnson (foot), receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring), defensive lineman Raymond Johnson (illness), offensive lineman Billy Price (personal), and tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle).

Those listed as limited include offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (ankle), defensive back Keion Crossen (COVID Ramp Up), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (shin), defensive back Adoree’ Jackson (quad/COVID Ramp Up), and receiver John Ross (knee/COVID Ramp Up).

As noted earlier, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Sunday's game against the Bears.

Giants head coach Joe Judge also said that cornerback Darnay Holmes, who is currently on injured reserve recovering from knee surgery and who is eligible to return from injured reserve, will remain on IR for the time being.

