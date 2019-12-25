Giants Week 17 Injury Report | The List Has Grown

The Giants were off Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but they still had to file an injury report per league rules.

And their projected injury report is quite a lengthy one, as it's possible they could be without some key players Sunday when they try to spoil the Eagles' quest to win the NFC East.

Cornerback CB Corey Ballentine (back), linebackers Lorenzo Carter (knee) and Alec Ogletree (back) and tackle Mike Remmers (concussion) were all projected to not be able to practice Wednesday.

Cornerback Sam Beal (shoulder), tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion/non-contact), offensive lineman Nick Gates (shoulder) and receiver Darius Slayton (knee) were all projected as limited.

The Giants will return to work Thursday.