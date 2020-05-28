Giants Week 2 Opponent Breakdown | Chicago Bears

The Giants hit the road for their first scheduled away game in 2020 when they visit Soldier Field in Week 2 and look to spoil the Bears' home opener. The 2020 season marks the 35th anniversary of Chicago's 1985 Super Bowl XX season--the Bears rolled over the Giants that year int he playoffs to get to the Super Bowl--so it could be an event with more festivity than usual.

This year's meeting between the two clubs will be the third meeting in as many years. The Giants and Bears have split the last two games in 2019 and 2018, with each contest being decided by one possession.

Last season's meeting in late November saw the first quarterback matchup between Daniel Jones and Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky and the Bears ultimately took the win at home 19-14.

Jones, however, had the more efficient game statistically, completing 21 of 26 passes for 150 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions while Trubisky completed 25 of 41 passes for 278 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Whereas Jones is projected to start for the Giants at quarterback, the same can't be said of Trubisky, who will compete this summer with Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles for the job.

Foles is 2-0 against the Giants and most recently faced them in December of 2017 after taking over for the injured Carson Wentz in Philadelphia's Super Bowl season. Foles completed 24 of 38 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns against a 2017 Giants defense that finished 31st in the NFL against the pass.

But it's a brand new year, and Foles is with a new team. The past, while nice to revisit, doesn't necessarily indicate the future, not in a game where things are changing every year.

So let's look at the future. Quarterbacks aside, the Bears will present another good test for rookie tackle Andrew Thomas, who could be lining up across from Khalil Mack. After logging four straight double-digit sack seasons with the Raiders and then the Bears after he was traded in 2018, Mack's production fell off last season.

But that doesn't make the 28-year-old pass rusher, who last year played most of his snaps on the left side (which would put him against the right side of the Giants offensive line) any less dangerous.

Considering all the emphasis placed on rebuilding the Giants offensive line this off-season, Mack will be a good test in determining if the offensive line is finally better or just different.

By The Numbers

Bears lead all-time series 34-24-2

Bears lead all-time postseason series 5-3

Since 1970 NFL-AFL merger Bears lead series 9-5

Since 2000 Giants lead series 5-4

First meeting: December 6, 1925, Bears 19 @ Giants 7

Last meeting: November 24, 2019, Giants 14 @ Bears 19

Largest Giants margin of victory: November 17, 1949, Bears 0 @ Giants 34

Largest Bears margin of victory: November 14, 1943, Bears 56 @ Giants 7

Key Matchup: Giants RB Saquon Barkley vs. Bears LB Roquan Smith

While we still await how new Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett plans to deploy his skill position players, it's probably safe to assume that if healthy, running back Saquon Barkley is probably going to get the ball a lot more every week this season.

As Barkley has shown, he's capable of embarrassing linebackers in coverage when he's sent out on passing routes.

That brings us to one of the many projected critical matchups in this game. Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, in 12 games played last season, finished second among the Bears linebackers (including edge rushers) who played at least 200 run snaps, posting a 9.2 run-stop percentage and a unit leading 25 stops for zero or negative yardage.

Smith, whose 2019 season was cut short by a torn pectoral injury suffered in early December, might be one of the few linebackers the Giants will face this season who has the athleticism and sideline to sideline speed to keep up with Barkley.

Whether the Giants can outfox the Bears with their running game to open things up down the field could end up being one of the game's biggest keys.