New York Giants Week 4 Injury Report: Another Cornerback Added to the Injury List

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants continue to get hit hard in the defensive backfield by the injury bug.

The New York Giants' defensive secondary has sprouted a new injury ahead of their Week 4 home game against the Chicago Bears.

The Giants, who held a walk-through practice on Wednesday, issued a projected injury report. Atop of the list is rookie cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf). It's unclear when Flott was injured in Monday night's game, nor is it clear if he'll be available for Sunday's home game.

In addition to Flott, defensive back Nick McCloud (hamstring) is also on the list under "did not practice." McCloud was injured in Week 1 and hasn't been able to play since. Meanwhile, a pair of defensive backs, Justin Layne (concussion) and Aaron Robinson (appendectomy) were projected as limited.

Robinson is trending toward returning Sunday after missing two games, pending on how he feels following this week in practice.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll did not rule out the possibility of adding some reinforcement to the roster at cornerback, saying, "I would say, looking at it here, we could."

The Giants currently have an opening on the 53-man roster after waiving running back Antonio Williams yesterday. They could sign Fabian Moreau, currently on the practice squad, to provide reinforcement. They're also expected to place receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve at some point this week.

Outside linebacker Jihad Ward (knee) is a new addition to the injury report. Ward played in Monday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Also on the injury report are receivers Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), Sterling Shepard (ACL), and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams. Shepard will be moved to season-ending injured reserve at some point this week. Toney's status is still unclear, and Robinson should be back by Week 5, while it's unknown how much longer Williams will be out of action.

