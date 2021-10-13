October 13, 2021
Publish date:

Giants Week 6 Injury Report: Some Potential Good and Bad News

The Giants opening injury report is a projection since the team held a walkthrough.
Author:

The New York Giants have some good and bad news on their Week 6 opening injury report from Wednesday.

Wednesday's practice was a walkthrough, so the injury report is projected. As expected, RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) WR Kenny Golladay (knee) QB Daniel Jones (concussion) did not practice, as all are unlikely to play Sunday against the Rams.

Also not practicing were OL Matt Skura (knee), OT Andrew Thomas (foot), and DB Rodarius Williams (knee).

The injury to Skura is a new one and could explain why Wes Martin came in midway through the game to finish up at left guard. 

After last week's game, head coach Joe Judge had denied that Skura's reduced snaps had anything to do with an injury, but apparently, that wasn't the case after all.

Thomas's foot issue continues to be a concern. Last week, Thomas was active against the Cowboys but did not play in the game, as he was kept aside in the event of an emergency. 

But with Nate Solder having struggled at left tackle in his place, the Giants might be looking to try Matt Peart, who last year played well in his snaps at left tackle, at that spot if Thomas can't go again this week.

Williams, the rookie, suffered a torn ACL in the loss to Dallas and is expected to land on injured reserve.

The good news on the injury front is that receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring), Darius Slayton (hamstring), and Kadarius Toney (ankle) were all listed as limited practice participants. All three were running and cutting with no visible limitations during the part of practice open to the media.

Also listed as limited were OL Ben Bredeson (hand), DB Nate Ebner (quad), DB Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), and DB Logan Ryan (hip). Of those four, Bredeson is the only one who was inactive last week.

 

