Since Super Bowl XLII, no team has beaten the Giants more than the Eagles.

The rivalry has gone 20-5 in favor of the Eagles since 2008, including an 11-1 stretch since 2014.

This stretch of Eagles dominance came to a peak in 2019 when, for the first time in history, the Eagles officially jumped ahead in the rivalry's all-time series.

The two teams went into 2019 with the rivalry tied at 85-85-2. Still, an Eagles Week 13 overtime victory on Monday Night Football put Philadelphia ahead in the rivalry and sparked their eventual run to an NFC East title.

For the Giants, the Week 13 loss also put a dark mark on one of the franchise's most beloved players. Eli Manning, who was making only his third start of the season after rookie Daniel Jones was ruled out with an ankle injury, went into the game with a 116-116 career regular-season record as a starter.

With the loss, the Giants' two-time Super Bowl MVP and franchise leader in passing yards, touchdowns and wins, saw his regular-season record fall under .500 for his career.

The Eagles then clinched the NFC East title on the Giants' home field in Week 17 with a 34-17 victory that put Philadelphia up by two games in the all-time series.

The Giants will be looking to get back on the right side of this rivalry in the coming years, and they will be doing so under the leadership of a Philadelphia native.

New Giants head coach Joe Judge was born and raised in the City of Brotherly Love and has suggested that he comes from an Eagles household in the past.

In an interview with Mike Tirico of NBC Sports back in May, Judge said that his family's feelings for the Giants were that of a rivalry. But Judge's older brother, in an attempt to be different, adopted the Giants as his favorite team, which sparked some household hostility whenever the Giants played the Eagles.

Judge will now see the hostility between the two fanbases in a much more amplified setting as head coach and will hope to relieve some of the frustration felt by Giants fans in this matchup over the last decade.

By the Numbers

Eagles lead all-time series 87-85-2

All-time postseason series tied at 2-2

Since 1970 NFL-AFL merger Eagles lead series 63-31

Since 2000 Eagles lead series 13-24

First meeting: October 15, 1933, Eagles 0 at Giants 56

Last meeting: December 29, 2019, Eagles 34 at Giants 17

Largest Giants margin of victory: October 15, 1933, Eagles 0 at Giants 56

Largest Eagles margin of victory: October 10, 1948 Giants 0 at Eagles 45

Key Matchup: Offensive Line vs Eagles Pass Rush

Dating back to 2004, no NFC East team has sacked Giants quarterbacks more than the Eagles, who between the now-retired Eli Manning and Daniel Jones, dropped Giants quarterbacks 66 times during regular-season play, one more than the Cowboys.

For this reason, among others, the Giants finally decided to invest premium draft picks in their offensive line rather than continue with patchwork repairs.

First-round pick Andrew Thomas figures to be one of the two starting offensive tackles. Head coach Joe Judge hasn't said where the rookie would line up, but it's widely thought he'll continue at left tackle, which is where he played most of last year, and Nate Solder figures to be the other.

Solder's struggles last year are well documented, but in looking specifically at how he fared against the NFC East, no team's pass rush gave him more trouble than the Eagles'.

Solder allowed nine pressures in two games against Philadelphia versus four each against Dallas and Washington.

With defenses looking to move their best pass rushers around to gain favorable matchups, the old thinking that the best pass protector needs to be on the quarterback's blindside doesn't necessarily hold true as much.

What does hold true is that a quarterback cannot be effective if he's running for his life or worse yet if he's on his back because his protection can't hold up.

But there's some good news for the Giants and Jones, who will first face the Eagleson the road in Week 7. Jones is more mobile than Manning, which should help him if he has to move around in the pocket.

Of course, it would be nice if his protection doesn't put him in those situations, especially if the deep ball is part of the offensive game plan.