Giants Weekly Quiz: A History Lesson

Patricia Traina

The Giants franchise has been through just about every scenario you can imagine throughout its 95-year history.

It's hard to believe it, but the Giants were founded in 1925 for the low, low price of $500. (According to the U.S. Inflation Calculator, the same $500 would be worth approximately $7,325.54 today.)

The Giants have had some peaks and valleys during their history. Today's fans know about the dry spell the team is currently in after last winning a Super Bowl in 2011. In the recently completed decade, the Giants won just 70 games, their lowest total in a decade since the 1970s.

Before this current dry spell that has engulfed the team, the Giants went through an 18-year playoff drought that began in 1964 and lasted through 1980.

The 1980s were good though to the Giants. After posting a dismal 50-93-1 record during the 1970s, the Giants en route to their first-ever Super Bowl win in franchise history (XXI) recorded an 81-70-1 record in the 1980s.

But that wasn't the Giants' best decade. During the 2000-09 seasons, the Giants won 88 games, a team-high within a decade, losing 72. And within that decade came two more Super Bowl appearances, a loss in XXXV and a win in XLII.

In this week's five-question quiz, I went back picked out some random and obscure questions covering a wide variety of topics relevant to the Giants' rich history. Go ahead and test your knowledge and see how well you know some of these obscure acts. 

zogzac
zogzac

2/5 😒in my defense, BR ranked Handley 3rd worst coach in history

