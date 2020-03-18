GiantsCountry
Giants Will Face Bucs and Tom Brady in 2020

Jackson Thompson

Among the Giants' 2020 opponents, they'll face the other third-place NFC teams from last season.

Yes, including the Bucs, the NFC South's third-place finisher who just so happened to sign legendary quarterback Tom Brady after his quick exit from New England following the voiding of the final two years of his contract. 

The Bucs will visit the Giants this year, the eighth such time Brady will face the team that twice defeated him and the Patriots in the Super Bowl but against whom he has a 4-1 regular-season record.  

When Brady led the Patriots to a 35-14 victory over the Giants in Week 6 of the 2019 season, it was presumed that would be his last game against the Giants.  

Instead, he will get one more shot at beating the team who's humbled him in his career, and possibly since childhood.

It's famously known that Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick came up short in achieving the NFL's first 19-0 season thanks to a 17-14 upset by the Giants in Super Bowl XLII. Brady and Belichick were then denied victory in a pair of rematches four years later, including Brady's second Super Bowl loss to the Giants. 

 But again, Brady has had better luck against the Giants in the regular season. He holds a 2-0 record against the Giants in regular-season games played in the Giants' house, both games being nationally televised fourth-quarter thrillers. 

He led the Patriots to the league's first 16-0 record on December 29, 2007 by engineering a 38-35 Week 17 victory to conclude the regular season at the old Giants Stadium. 

More recently, Brady and the Patriots squeaked by with a 27-26 win against the Giants on November 15, 2015 at Metlife Stadium 2015, a game in which Brady, in his first meeting against Eli Manning and the Giants following their triumph over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI the prior year, came into the game an undefeated, at 8-0. 

In that regular-season game, Brady faced a Giants team that had scrapped its way into first place in the NFC East at 5-4. But the future Hall of Famer led a late scoring drive that cumulated in a field goal drive to seal the win and the Patriots' undefeated season at that point. 

The Giants would go on to a 1-6 mark after that game and would see the end of the Tom Coughlin era when the long-time head coach re-signed.  

Three head coaches later, the Giants' new regime will meet the Brady-led Buccaneers of 2020. For Daniel Jones, the game will be his second matchup against Brady in as many years in the league. 

First-year head coach Joe Judge was there alongside Brady in New England for the Patriots' three Super Bowl wins of the past decade as the special teams coach. 

