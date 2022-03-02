Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Team(s)
New York Giants

Giants Will Listen to Potential Trade Offers

And yes, that includes running back Saquon Barkley.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is fully aware of running back Saquon Barkley's injury history and the effect on his production.

While the past sets the stage for the future to a certain degree, Schoen told reporters Tuesday at the NFL combine that when it comes to decisions regarding Barkley's future, he's not going to lean too heavily into what happened before he arrived in East Rutherford.

"It’s not what the player was; it’s what he’s going to be this year. That’s what you have to evaluate, and I think there’s some unknown," Schoen told reporters following his podium session at the combine.

It has indeed been difficult for Schoen and the coaching staff to get a feel for Barkley. In addition to the running back having missed 21 games since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2018, he's gone through two different offensive systems, and, much like quarterback Daniel Jones, he's struggled at times behind an inconsistent offensive line.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen speaks during his introductory press conference at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Play
News

Giants Will Listen to Potential Trade Offers

And yes, that includes running back Saquon Barkley.

By Patricia Traina
32 seconds ago
32 seconds ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants GM Joe Schoen Wants Competition at All Positions, Including Quarterback

The Giants general manager remains impressed by quarterback Daniel Jones, but that doesn't mean that the team won't add competition to that spot as well as others.

By Patricia Traina
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux enters the stadium for the game against Oregon State on Nov. 27, 2021.
Play
Draft

Mel Kiper Goes on the Defense for Giants in Latest Mock Draft

With the top two offensive linemen going off the board early, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr turns to the defensive side of the ball for the Giants in the first round in his latest mock draft.

By Patricia Traina
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Despite there being plans for Barkley in the offense, Schoen also admitted that everything is on the table regarding possible trades.

That includes Barkley, who is entering the option year of his rookie deal, which will cost the Giants just over $7.1 million in cap space.

"I’m open to everything," Schoen said. "I’ll listen to anybody if it’s trading a couple of players. I’m not going to say the entire roster, we’re open for business on the entire roster, but if anybody’s going to call and they’re interested in any of our players, I’ll certainly listen. 

"Again, we’re in a situation where, unfortunately, we have to get under the salary cap, and we’re not in very good salary cap health. I’m not going to say yes to every deal, but I’m definitely going to listen, and I’ll be open to the situations that are best for the New York Giants."

 

Join the Giants Country Community

New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen speaks during his introductory press conference at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
News

Giants Will Listen to Potential Trade Offers

By Patricia Traina
32 seconds ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

Giants GM Joe Schoen Wants Competition at All Positions, Including Quarterback

By Patricia Traina
2 hours ago
Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux enters the stadium for the game against Oregon State on Nov. 27, 2021.
Draft

Mel Kiper Goes on the Defense for Giants in Latest Mock Draft

By Patricia Traina
5 hours ago
Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Micheal Clemons (2) reacts to linebacker Aaron Hansford (1) fumble recovery during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M

By Nick Falato
7 hours ago
Giants General Manager Joe Schoen and Giants new head coach, Brian Daboll are shown in East Rutherford, NJ. Monday, January 31, 2022.
Big Blue+

Five Questions (Each) for Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll

By Patricia Traina
8 hours ago
C.J. Board, of the New York Giants, runs with the ball for the punt return against the New England Patriots.
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: WR C.J. Board

By Olivier Dumont
Feb 28, 2022
Giants General Manager Joe Schoen and Giants new head coach, Brian Daboll pose for a photograph, in East Rutherford, NJ. Monday, January 31, 2022
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Combine Preview

By Patricia Traina
Feb 28, 2022
Aug 18, 2013; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; General view of New York Giants helmet displaying the Heads Up football logo prior to game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New Giants' Dynamic Duo Eyes Building a Winner

By Patricia Traina
Feb 28, 2022