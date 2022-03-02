Giants Will Listen to Potential Trade Offers

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is fully aware of running back Saquon Barkley's injury history and the effect on his production.

While the past sets the stage for the future to a certain degree, Schoen told reporters Tuesday at the NFL combine that when it comes to decisions regarding Barkley's future, he's not going to lean too heavily into what happened before he arrived in East Rutherford.

"It’s not what the player was; it’s what he’s going to be this year. That’s what you have to evaluate, and I think there’s some unknown," Schoen told reporters following his podium session at the combine.

It has indeed been difficult for Schoen and the coaching staff to get a feel for Barkley. In addition to the running back having missed 21 games since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2018, he's gone through two different offensive systems, and, much like quarterback Daniel Jones, he's struggled at times behind an inconsistent offensive line.

Despite there being plans for Barkley in the offense, Schoen also admitted that everything is on the table regarding possible trades.

That includes Barkley, who is entering the option year of his rookie deal, which will cost the Giants just over $7.1 million in cap space.

"I’m open to everything," Schoen said. "I’ll listen to anybody if it’s trading a couple of players. I’m not going to say the entire roster, we’re open for business on the entire roster, but if anybody’s going to call and they’re interested in any of our players, I’ll certainly listen.

"Again, we’re in a situation where, unfortunately, we have to get under the salary cap, and we’re not in very good salary cap health. I’m not going to say yes to every deal, but I’m definitely going to listen, and I’ll be open to the situations that are best for the New York Giants."

