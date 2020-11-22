SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

Giants Work Out Three Players

Patricia Traina

According to Saturday’s NFL transaction report, the Giants held tryouts for three players.

The three include linebacker Tim Williams, defensive tackle Tyler Clark, and tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart.

Williams was selected in the third round of the 2017 draft by the Baltimore Ravens out of Alabama. In four years for the Crimson Tide, he logged 57 total tackles, 30 for a loss, and 20 sacks.

Williams has appeared in 20 NFL games, 19 with the Ravens and one with the Packers, recording two sacks and 18 tackles in his NFL career. 

He was most recently on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad but was released on October 13.  

Clark was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia by the Bengals. The 6-foot-3, 289-pound Clark played four years for the Bulldogs, racking up 119 total tackles (19.5 for a loss) and 6.5 sacks. 

Clark, who has been trying to latch on with an NFL team, was with the  Cincinnati Bengals, the Giants’ next opponent, this past summer but was waived on August 11. He most recently had a workout with the Bears in September. He also 

The 6-5 and 252 pounds Griffin-Stewart began his college career at Rutgers before transferring to Pittsburgh for the 2019 season, his final year of college. 

During his college career, he caught 32 balls for 282 yards and two touchdowns.

Griffin-Stewart, who went undrafted, signed with the Green Bay Packers practice squad on September 23. The Packers released him on November 3. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Describing Members of the Giants Offense In a Word

What one word would we use to describe members of the Giants' offense? Read on.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants Defense & Special Teams: In a Word

This is the final installment of “In a Word," this one looking at the Giants defense and special teams.

Patricia Traina

Three Games to Watch During the Giants' Bye

The Giants might be on a bye, but the rest of the action in the NFC East, if it falls the right way, could set the Giants up very nicely when they return to work next week.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Futures" Edition

Our weekly reader mailbag is back with an all-new edition.

Patricia Traina

Why the Giants Will Win the NFC East, Why They Won’t, and What Will Actually Happen

As crazy as it might sound, the Giants do indeed have a chance at winning the NFC East--and wouldn't that be something if they were to pull it off?

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants: Five Very Noticeable Improvements Made on Defense

In this final installment of two parts, we look at the improvement the Giants defense has made throughout the season.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Giants Say Three More Players Tested Positive for COVID-19

The Giants have a bye this week, but still, the identity of the players in question when it comes out, is worth keeping an eye on.

Patricia Traina

Describing the New York Giants Key Leadership Figures in a Word

Let’s have a little fun in evaluating the primary contributors to Giants’ unusual 2020 season.

Patricia Traina

by

NYGfanFROMageOF3man

Giants Fire Offensive Line Coach Marc Colombo

Joe Judge makes his first change to his assistant coaching staff.

Patricia Traina

by

dwum

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles | Gameday Blog & Discussion

Join the Giants Country editorial team as we track the highlights, stats, and observations from the Giants' Week 10 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jackson Thompson