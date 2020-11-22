Giants Work Out Three Players

According to Saturday’s NFL transaction report, the Giants held tryouts for three players.

The three include linebacker Tim Williams, defensive tackle Tyler Clark, and tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart.

Williams was selected in the third round of the 2017 draft by the Baltimore Ravens out of Alabama. In four years for the Crimson Tide, he logged 57 total tackles, 30 for a loss, and 20 sacks.

Williams has appeared in 20 NFL games, 19 with the Ravens and one with the Packers, recording two sacks and 18 tackles in his NFL career.

He was most recently on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad but was released on October 13.

Clark was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia by the Bengals. The 6-foot-3, 289-pound Clark played four years for the Bulldogs, racking up 119 total tackles (19.5 for a loss) and 6.5 sacks.

Clark, who has been trying to latch on with an NFL team, was with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Giants’ next opponent, this past summer but was waived on August 11. He most recently had a workout with the Bears in September. He also

The 6-5 and 252 pounds Griffin-Stewart began his college career at Rutgers before transferring to Pittsburgh for the 2019 season, his final year of college.

During his college career, he caught 32 balls for 282 yards and two touchdowns.

Griffin-Stewart, who went undrafted, signed with the Green Bay Packers practice squad on September 23. The Packers released him on November 3.